Fighting California`s King Fire

Firefighters from the Sequoia National Forest Cobra 4 hand crew mop up a spot fire on the northern edge of the King Fire in the Tahoe National Forest near French Meadows Reservoir, California, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
A community message board burned by the King Fire is seen in Pollock Pines, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Tahoe National Forest water tender Chris Low clears debris out of a clogged intake as they pump water out of the already-low French Meadows Reservoir to battle the King Fire, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

The rubble of a building burned by the King Fire is seen from the road, in Pollock Pines, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter battling the King Fire watches a backfire burn along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighters battle the King Fire in Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A helicopter draws water from a lake as smoke rises from the King Fire in Pollock Pines, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighters battle the King Fire in Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Smoke from the King Fire billows above Pollock Pines, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighters check for hotspots while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Flames and smoke from the King Fire fill the sky above Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A DC-10 tanker drops fire retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighter Michael Klain watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A helicopter draws water from a lake while battling the King Fire in Pollock Pines, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Inmate firefighters return to their truck after battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Craig Cadwallader sprays water on a hotspot while battling the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter watches the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Inmate firefighters battling the King Fire watch for flying embers while a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A jet drops retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter carries a hose while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A helicopter drops water while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

