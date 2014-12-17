Fighting Ebola in Freetown
A grave digger watches as health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014.
Health workers escort nine-year-old Maraila, a suspected Ebola victim, to an ambulance in Devil Hole December 17, 2014.
Adama Tarawallie reacts near her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transported from Devils Hole North, west of Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014.
A sign marking an unidentified Ebola victim's grave is pictured at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014.
A grave digger sleeps near the graves of Ebola victims at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014.
Mourners attend the funeral of an Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown December 17, 2014.
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014.
Ebola survivor Alimamy Kanu poses for a picture at Devil Hole December 17, 2014.
Bystanders watch as Ibrahim Tarawallie, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, waits to be transported from Devils Hole North, west of Freetown December 17, 2014.
A grave digger holds a sign with the name of an Ebola victim during funerals at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014.
A grave digger waits as health workers unload the bodies of Ebola victims for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014.
Adama Tarawallie holds the head of her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transported from Devil Hole, December 17, 2014.
A baby looks out of a box at Devil Hole December 17, 2014.
A grave digger looks at freshly dug graves for Ebola victims at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014.
Kids stand as a man suspected of being an Ebola victim waits to be transported in Devil Hole, outside of Freetown December 17, 2014.
A woman walks by a sign at Devil Hole December 17, 2014.
Next Slideshows
Pakistan in mourning
Pakistan wakes up to a day of mourning after Taliban militants killed 132 students at a school in the city of Peshawar.
Revolutionary Cuba
Images from the early years of revolutionary Cuba.
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
Inside the Peshawar school
The aftermath inside the Pakistan school where at least 132 students and nine staff members were killed by Taliban gunmen.
MORE IN PICTURES
Famine strikes South Sudan
Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Battleground Mosul
The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.
Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.
Cherry blossoms in bloom
The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running of the Brides
Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.