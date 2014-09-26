Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Sep 26, 2014 | 3:20am BST

Fighting Ebola

An actor, playing the role of Ebola, prepares before a performance during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan, Ivory Coast September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

An actor, playing the role of Ebola, prepares before a performance during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan, Ivory Coast September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, September 26, 2014
An actor, playing the role of Ebola, prepares before a performance during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan, Ivory Coast September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
1 / 11
Actors parade on a street after performing at Anono school, during an awareness campaign against Ebola in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Actors parade on a street after performing at Anono school, during an awareness campaign against Ebola in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, September 26, 2014
Actors parade on a street after performing at Anono school, during an awareness campaign against Ebola in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
2 / 11
A student holds a sign after a performance by actors during an awareness campaign against Ebola at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A student holds a sign after a performance by actors during an awareness campaign against Ebola at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, September 26, 2014
A student holds a sign after a performance by actors during an awareness campaign against Ebola at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
3 / 11
An actor, playing the role of a vaccine against the Ebola, performs in front of students during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

An actor, playing the role of a vaccine against the Ebola, performs in front of students during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, September 26, 2014
An actor, playing the role of a vaccine against the Ebola, performs in front of students during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
4 / 11
Actors, playing the role of Ebola (L) and doctors (R), perform during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Actors, playing the role of Ebola (L) and doctors (R), perform during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, September 26, 2014
Actors, playing the role of Ebola (L) and doctors (R), perform during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
5 / 11
An actor, playing the role of a vaccine against the Ebola, marks a canvas after a performance during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

An actor, playing the role of a vaccine against the Ebola, marks a canvas after a performance during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, September 26, 2014
An actor, playing the role of a vaccine against the Ebola, marks a canvas after a performance during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
6 / 11
Actors, playing the role of Ebola (R) and doctors (L), perform during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Actors, playing the role of Ebola (R) and doctors (L), perform during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, September 26, 2014
Actors, playing the role of Ebola (R) and doctors (L), perform during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
7 / 11
An actor, playing the role of a doctor (L), writes on another actor playing the role of the Ebola vaccine, during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

An actor, playing the role of a doctor (L), writes on another actor playing the role of the Ebola vaccine, during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, September 26, 2014
An actor, playing the role of a doctor (L), writes on another actor playing the role of the Ebola vaccine, during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
8 / 11
Actors parade on a street after performing at Anono school, during an awareness campaign against Ebola in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Actors parade on a street after performing at Anono school, during an awareness campaign against Ebola in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, September 26, 2014
Actors parade on a street after performing at Anono school, during an awareness campaign against Ebola in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
9 / 11
Actors parade on a street after performing at Anono school, during an awareness campaign against Ebola in Abidjan September 25, 2014. The tag on one of the actors read: "Red card to Ebola". REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Actors parade on a street after performing at Anono school, during an awareness campaign against Ebola in Abidjan September 25, 2014. The tag on one of the actors read: "Red card to Ebola". REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, September 26, 2014
Actors parade on a street after performing at Anono school, during an awareness campaign against Ebola in Abidjan September 25, 2014. The tag on one of the actors read: "Red card to Ebola". REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
10 / 11
A teacher reacts after marking a canvas following a performance by actors during an awareness campaign against Ebola at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A teacher reacts after marking a canvas following a performance by actors during an awareness campaign against Ebola at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, September 26, 2014
A teacher reacts after marking a canvas following a performance by actors during an awareness campaign against Ebola at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Saving Syria's cats

Saving Syria's cats

Next Slideshows

Saving Syria's cats

Saving Syria's cats

A resident cares for abandoned cats in Aleppo.

25 Sep 2014
The art of Ai Weiwei

The art of Ai Weiwei

Creations from Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei.

25 Sep 2014
Midnight in Gaza

Midnight in Gaza

Life after the sun goes down in Gaza.

23 Sep 2014
Hong Kong students demand democracy

Hong Kong students demand democracy

University students in Hong Kong demand greater democracy as they launch a week-long boycott of classes.

23 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures