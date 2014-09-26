Fighting Ebola
An actor, playing the role of Ebola, prepares before a performance during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan, Ivory Coast September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Actors parade on a street after performing at Anono school, during an awareness campaign against Ebola in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A student holds a sign after a performance by actors during an awareness campaign against Ebola at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
An actor, playing the role of a vaccine against the Ebola, performs in front of students during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Actors, playing the role of Ebola (L) and doctors (R), perform during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
An actor, playing the role of a vaccine against the Ebola, marks a canvas after a performance during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Actors, playing the role of Ebola (R) and doctors (L), perform during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
An actor, playing the role of a doctor (L), writes on another actor playing the role of the Ebola vaccine, during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Actors parade on a street after performing at Anono school, during an awareness campaign against Ebola in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Actors parade on a street after performing at Anono school, during an awareness campaign against Ebola in Abidjan September 25, 2014. The tag on one of the actors read: "Red card to Ebola". REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A teacher reacts after marking a canvas following a performance by actors during an awareness campaign against Ebola at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
