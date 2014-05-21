Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed May 21, 2014 | 11:00pm BST

Fighting in Sudan

<p>Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel ride on a tank after recapturing the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel ride on a tank after recapturing the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel ride on a tank after recapturing the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
1 / 16
<p>Military personnel dance with supporters after recapturing the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli, Sudan May 20, 2014. The SAF had recaptured the Daldako area, east of the South Kordofan state capital of Kadogli, from rebels, according to media reports quoting the SAF. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Military personnel dance with supporters after recapturing the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli, Sudan May 20, 2014. The SAF had recaptured the Daldako area, east of the South Kordofan state capital of Kadogli, from rebels,...more

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Military personnel dance with supporters after recapturing the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli, Sudan May 20, 2014. The SAF had recaptured the Daldako area, east of the South Kordofan state capital of Kadogli, from rebels, according to media reports quoting the SAF. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
2 / 16
<p>Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel are seen on guard after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel are seen on guard after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel are seen on guard after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
3 / 16
<p>Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel wave the national flag after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel wave the national flag after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel wave the national flag after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
4 / 16
<p>A military personnel walks past a burnt shelter after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

A military personnel walks past a burnt shelter after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

A military personnel walks past a burnt shelter after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
5 / 16
<p>Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel celebrate on a tank that belonged to rebels, after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel celebrate on a tank that belonged to rebels, after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel celebrate on a tank that belonged to rebels, after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
6 / 16
<p>People gather in support of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

People gather in support of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

People gather in support of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
7 / 16
<p>People travel on a truck in the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

People travel on a truck in the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

People travel on a truck in the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
8 / 16
<p>A military personnel is seen on guard after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

A military personnel is seen on guard after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

A military personnel is seen on guard after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
9 / 16
<p>Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel are seen on guard after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel are seen on guard after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel are seen on guard after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
10 / 16
<p>Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel stand around a damaged vehicle after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel stand around a damaged vehicle after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel stand around a damaged vehicle after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
11 / 16
<p>Military personnel dance with supporters after they recaptured the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Military personnel dance with supporters after they recaptured the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Military personnel dance with supporters after they recaptured the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
12 / 16
<p>People gather in support of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

People gather in support of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

People gather in support of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
13 / 16
<p>Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel are seen after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel are seen after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel are seen after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
14 / 16
<p>A military personnel stands guard after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

A military personnel stands guard after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

A military personnel stands guard after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
15 / 16
<p>Bullet shells are seen on the ground after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Bullet shells are seen on the ground after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Bullet shells are seen on the ground after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Martial law in Thailand

Martial law in Thailand

Next Slideshows

Martial law in Thailand

Martial law in Thailand

The Thai army declares martial law after months of anti-government protest.

21 May 2014
Detroit house auction

Detroit house auction

The city of Detroit and the Detroit Land Bank are auctioning off homes throughout the city to try and aid communities with abandoned homes.

20 May 2014
Clashes at Nairobi university

Clashes at Nairobi university

Students and police clash at the University of Nairobi.

20 May 2014
Civil War Days

Civil War Days

Re-enactors dress in period costumes to recreate battle scenes from the Civil War.

19 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast