Pictures | Thu Sep 4, 2014

Fighting the Islamic State

Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter fires an RPG at an advancing Islamic State vehicle during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village, after the village was retaken today September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish peshmerga fighter fires an RPG at an advancing Islamic State vehicle during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village, after the village was retaken today September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter fires an RPG at an advancing Islamic State vehicle during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village, after the village was retaken today September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish peshmerga fighters attempt to fix their weapon while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish peshmerga fighters attempt to fix their weapon while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga fighters attempt to fix their weapon while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Shi'ite militia fighters drive in a military vehicle towards the the frontline during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Shi'ite militia fighters drive in a military vehicle towards the the frontline during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Shi'ite militia fighters drive in a military vehicle towards the the frontline during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter moves position while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish peshmerga fighter moves position while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter moves position while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi Shi'ite militia fighters fire a multiple rocket launcher at Islamic State militant positions in Sayed Hassan village, outside the city of Tikrit, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi Shi'ite militia fighters fire a multiple rocket launcher at Islamic State militant positions in Sayed Hassan village, outside the city of Tikrit, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Iraqi Shi'ite militia fighters fire a multiple rocket launcher at Islamic State militant positions in Sayed Hassan village, outside the city of Tikrit, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kurdish Peshmerga armored vehicle is seen outside the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish Peshmerga armored vehicle is seen outside the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga armored vehicle is seen outside the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Shi'ite militia fighter holds his gun near their frontline position during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Shi'ite militia fighter holds his gun near their frontline position during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Shi'ite militia fighter holds his gun near their frontline position during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces conduct a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Ramadi August 30, 2014. Picture taken August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces conduct a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Ramadi August 30, 2014. Picture taken August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces conduct a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Ramadi August 30, 2014. Picture taken August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces takes his position during a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in a neighborhood in Ramadi August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces takes his position during a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in a neighborhood in Ramadi August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces takes his position during a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in a neighborhood in Ramadi August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces takes his position during a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in a neighborhood in Ramadi August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces takes his position during a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in a neighborhood in Ramadi August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces takes his position during a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in a neighborhood in Ramadi August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
