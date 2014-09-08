Fighting the Islamic State
A fighter from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia wears a religious flag as he guards a checkpoint that was recently taken from militants of the Islamic State outside the town of Amerli September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter mans a tank pointing towards Islamic State controlled areas at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish peshmerga fighters take up position as their tanks (not pictured) shell Islamic State controlled areas at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position against the Islamic State at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter prays on the front line against the Islamic State, in Khazir near Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish peshmerga fighters man a tank at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul, against the Islamic State, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher at the front line against the Islamic State, in Khazir September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Fighters from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia guard a checkpoint along a highway recently taken from militants of the Islamic State outside the town of Sulaiman Pek September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A vehicle that was burnt during heavy fighting between militants from the Islamic State and Shi'ite militias is seen on the outskirts of the town of Amerli September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The shoes of men who were recently dug up from a mass grave are seen outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Militia fighters and civilians cover their faces as they stand near bodies recently dug up from a mass grave outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter fires an RPG at an advancing Islamic State vehicle during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village, after the village was retaken today September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish peshmerga fighters attempt to fix their weapon while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Shi'ite militia fighters drive in a military vehicle towards the the frontline during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter moves position while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
