Fighting the Islamic State

Shi'ite fighters from Mahdi Army launch rockets during heavy fighting against Islamic state members at Bo Hassan village, near Tikrit in northern Iraq September 12, 2014.

Shi'ite fighters from Mahdi Army launch rockets during heavy fighting against Islamic state members at Bo Hassan village, near Tikrit in northern Iraq September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
Shi'ite fighters from Mahdi Army launch rockets during heavy fighting against Islamic state members at Bo Hassan village, near Tikrit in northern Iraq September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Shi'ite fighters from Mahdi Army fire their weapons during heavy fighting with Islamic State militants at Bo Hassan village in near Tikrit, northern Iraq September 12, 2014.

Shi'ite fighters from Mahdi Army fire their weapons during heavy fighting with Islamic State militants at Bo Hassan village in near Tikrit, northern Iraq September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
Shi'ite fighters from Mahdi Army fire their weapons during heavy fighting with Islamic State militants at Bo Hassan village in near Tikrit, northern Iraq September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Shi'ite fighter from Mahdi Army launches mortars during heavy fighting with Islamic State militants at Bo Hassan village in near Tikrit, northern Iraq September 12, 2014.

A Shi'ite fighter from Mahdi Army launches mortars during heavy fighting with Islamic State militants at Bo Hassan village in near Tikrit, northern Iraq September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
A Shi'ite fighter from Mahdi Army launches mortars during heavy fighting with Islamic State militants at Bo Hassan village in near Tikrit, northern Iraq September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Shi'ite fighter from Mahdi Army covers his face during heavy fighting with Islamic State militants at Bo Hassan village in near Tikrit, northern Iraq September 12, 2014.

A Shi'ite fighter from Mahdi Army covers his face during heavy fighting with Islamic State militants at Bo Hassan village in near Tikrit, northern Iraq September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
A Shi'ite fighter from Mahdi Army covers his face during heavy fighting with Islamic State militants at Bo Hassan village in near Tikrit, northern Iraq September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from the Islamic State violence in Mosul, attend a refresher course organised by UNICEF at the start of the school year at Baherka refugee camp in Erbil September 11, 2014.

Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from the Islamic State violence in Mosul, attend a refresher course organised by UNICEF at the start of the school year at Baherka refugee camp in Erbil September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from the Islamic State violence in Mosul, attend a refresher course organised by UNICEF at the start of the school year at Baherka refugee camp in Erbil September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Mahran Shyma and Georgat George, a displaced Iraqi Christian couple who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, hold hands during their church wedding ceremony in Erbil September 6, 2014.

Mahran Shyma and Georgat George, a displaced Iraqi Christian couple who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, hold hands during their church wedding ceremony in Erbil September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
Mahran Shyma and Georgat George, a displaced Iraqi Christian couple who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, hold hands during their church wedding ceremony in Erbil September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter uses sandbags to make a gun placement over-looking the road to Makhmur that was retaken from the Islamic Sate, south of Erbil September 10, 2014.

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter uses sandbags to make a gun placement over-looking the road to Makhmur that was retaken from the Islamic Sate, south of Erbil September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter uses sandbags to make a gun placement over-looking the road to Makhmur that was retaken from the Islamic Sate, south of Erbil September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter fires at Baretle village, which is controlled by the Islamic State, in Khazir, on the edge of Mosul September 8, 2014.

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter fires at Baretle village, which is controlled by the Islamic State, in Khazir, on the edge of Mosul September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter fires at Baretle village, which is controlled by the Islamic State, in Khazir, on the edge of Mosul September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish Peshmerga vehicles escort media vehicles in an area they had retaken from the Islamic State, on Bashiqah mountain, on the edge of Mosul September 8, 2014.

Kurdish Peshmerga vehicles escort media vehicles in an area they had retaken from the Islamic State, on Bashiqah mountain, on the edge of Mosul September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
Kurdish Peshmerga vehicles escort media vehicles in an area they had retaken from the Islamic State, on Bashiqah mountain, on the edge of Mosul September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher as he takes up position in an area overlooking Baretle village, which is controlled by the Islamic State, in Khazir, on the edge of Mosul September 8, 2014.

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher as he takes up position in an area overlooking Baretle village, which is controlled by the Islamic State, in Khazir, on the edge of Mosul September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed...more

Monday, September 15, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher as he takes up position in an area overlooking Baretle village, which is controlled by the Islamic State, in Khazir, on the edge of Mosul September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position against the Islamic State at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014.

A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position against the Islamic State at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position against the Islamic State at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Displaced Iraq Christians who fled from Islamic State militants in Mosul, pray at a school acting as a refugee camp in Erbil September 6, 2014.

Displaced Iraq Christians who fled from Islamic State militants in Mosul, pray at a school acting as a refugee camp in Erbil September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
Displaced Iraq Christians who fled from Islamic State militants in Mosul, pray at a school acting as a refugee camp in Erbil September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A fighter from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia wears a religious flag as he guards a checkpoint that was recently taken from militants of the Islamic State outside the town of Amerli September 5, 2014.

A fighter from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia wears a religious flag as he guards a checkpoint that was recently taken from militants of the Islamic State outside the town of Amerli September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
A fighter from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia wears a religious flag as he guards a checkpoint that was recently taken from militants of the Islamic State outside the town of Amerli September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The shoes of men who were recently dug up from a mass grave are seen outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014.

The shoes of men who were recently dug up from a mass grave are seen outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
The shoes of men who were recently dug up from a mass grave are seen outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Shi'ite fighter from the Saraya al-Salam militia examines bodies recently dug up from a mass grave outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014.

A Shi'ite fighter from the Saraya al-Salam militia examines bodies recently dug up from a mass grave outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
A Shi'ite fighter from the Saraya al-Salam militia examines bodies recently dug up from a mass grave outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014.

Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter fires an RPG at an advancing Islamic State vehicle during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village, after the village was retaken today September 4, 2014.

A Kurdish peshmerga fighter fires an RPG at an advancing Islamic State vehicle during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village, after the village was retaken today September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter fires an RPG at an advancing Islamic State vehicle during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village, after the village was retaken today September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish peshmerga fighters arrive at the front line during clashes with Islamic State at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014.

Kurdish peshmerga fighters arrive at the front line during clashes with Islamic State at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga fighters arrive at the front line during clashes with Islamic State at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter moves position while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014.

A Kurdish peshmerga fighter moves position while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter moves position while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take their positions during clashes with the Islamic State on the front line at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014.

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take their positions during clashes with the Islamic State on the front line at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take their positions during clashes with the Islamic State on the front line at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014.

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014.

Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Shi'ite militia fighters drive in a military vehicle towards the the frontline during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014.

Shi'ite militia fighters drive in a military vehicle towards the the frontline during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
Shi'ite militia fighters drive in a military vehicle towards the the frontline during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014.

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014.

A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Shi'ite militia fighter holds his gun near their frontline position during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014.

A Shi'ite militia fighter holds his gun near their frontline position during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 15, 2014
A Shi'ite militia fighter holds his gun near their frontline position during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
