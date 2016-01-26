Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 26, 2016 | 10:05pm GMT

Fighting the Zika virus

A health ministry worker fumigates a house to kill mosquitoes during a campaign against dengue and chikungunya and to prevent the entry of Zika virus in Managua, Nicaragua January 26, 2016. The mosquito-borne Zika virus, which has been linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil, is likely to spread to all countries in the Americas except for Canada and Chile, the World Health Organization said on Monday. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A health ministry worker fumigates a house to kill mosquitoes during a campaign against dengue and chikungunya and to prevent the entry of Zika virus in Managua, Nicaragua January 26, 2016. The mosquito-borne Zika virus, which has been linked to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A health ministry worker fumigates a house to kill mosquitoes during a campaign against dengue and chikungunya and to prevent the entry of Zika virus in Managua, Nicaragua January 26, 2016. The mosquito-borne Zika virus, which has been linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil, is likely to spread to all countries in the Americas except for Canada and Chile, the World Health Organization said on Monday. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
1 / 19
People stand outside their house while a health ministry worker fumigates to kill mosquitoes in Managua, Nicaragua January 26, 2016. Brazil's Health Ministry said in November that Zika was linked to a fetal deformation known as microcephaly, in which infants are born with smaller-than-usual brains. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

People stand outside their house while a health ministry worker fumigates to kill mosquitoes in Managua, Nicaragua January 26, 2016. Brazil's Health Ministry said in November that Zika was linked to a fetal deformation known as microcephaly, in which...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
People stand outside their house while a health ministry worker fumigates to kill mosquitoes in Managua, Nicaragua January 26, 2016. Brazil's Health Ministry said in November that Zika was linked to a fetal deformation known as microcephaly, in which infants are born with smaller-than-usual brains. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
2 / 19
A transmission electron micrograph (TEM) shows the Zika virus, in an undated photo provided by the Centers For Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia. Zika transmission has not yet been reported in the continental United States, although a woman who fell ill with the virus in Brazil later gave birth to a brain-damaged baby in Hawaii. REUTERS/CDC/Cynthia Goldsmith/Handout via Reuters

A transmission electron micrograph (TEM) shows the Zika virus, in an undated photo provided by the Centers For Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia. Zika transmission has not yet been reported in the continental United States, although a woman who...more

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A transmission electron micrograph (TEM) shows the Zika virus, in an undated photo provided by the Centers For Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia. Zika transmission has not yet been reported in the continental United States, although a woman who fell ill with the virus in Brazil later gave birth to a brain-damaged baby in Hawaii. REUTERS/CDC/Cynthia Goldsmith/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 19
A public health technician inspects an Aedes aegyti mosquito in a research lab at the entomology department of the Ministry of Public Health, in Guatemala City, January 26, 2016. Brazil has reported 3,893 suspected cases of microcephaly, the WHO said last Friday, over 30 times more than in any year since 2010 and equivalent to 1-2 percent of all newborns in the state of Pernambuco, one of the worst-hit areas. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

A public health technician inspects an Aedes aegyti mosquito in a research lab at the entomology department of the Ministry of Public Health, in Guatemala City, January 26, 2016. Brazil has reported 3,893 suspected cases of microcephaly, the WHO said...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A public health technician inspects an Aedes aegyti mosquito in a research lab at the entomology department of the Ministry of Public Health, in Guatemala City, January 26, 2016. Brazil has reported 3,893 suspected cases of microcephaly, the WHO said last Friday, over 30 times more than in any year since 2010 and equivalent to 1-2 percent of all newborns in the state of Pernambuco, one of the worst-hit areas. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
4 / 19
A man walks away from his home with his son as health workers fumigates the Altos del Cerro neighborhood in Soyapango, El Salvador January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A man walks away from his home with his son as health workers fumigates the Altos del Cerro neighborhood in Soyapango, El Salvador January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A man walks away from his home with his son as health workers fumigates the Altos del Cerro neighborhood in Soyapango, El Salvador January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
5 / 19
A municipal worker touches his face as he finishes spraying insecticide at Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A municipal worker touches his face as he finishes spraying insecticide at Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A municipal worker touches his face as he finishes spraying insecticide at Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
6 / 19
A health agent collects blood from a child with a new test kit that rapidly diagnoses three different mosquito-borne viruses in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Paiva

A health agent collects blood from a child with a new test kit that rapidly diagnoses three different mosquito-borne viruses in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Paiva

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A health agent collects blood from a child with a new test kit that rapidly diagnoses three different mosquito-borne viruses in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Paiva
Close
7 / 19
A health agent uses a new test kit that rapidly diagnoses three different mosquito-borne viruses in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Paiva

A health agent uses a new test kit that rapidly diagnoses three different mosquito-borne viruses in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Paiva

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A health agent uses a new test kit that rapidly diagnoses three different mosquito-borne viruses in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Paiva
Close
8 / 19
Graph of the symptoms of the Zika virus is seen behind of Colombia's Health Minister Alejandro Gaviria (R) during a news conference in Bogota, Colombia, January 20, 2016. The Zika outbreak comes hard on the heels of the Ebola epidemic in West Africa, demonstrating once again how little-understood diseases can rapidly emerge as global threats. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Graph of the symptoms of the Zika virus is seen behind of Colombia's Health Minister Alejandro Gaviria (R) during a news conference in Bogota, Colombia, January 20, 2016. The Zika outbreak comes hard on the heels of the Ebola epidemic in West Africa,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Graph of the symptoms of the Zika virus is seen behind of Colombia's Health Minister Alejandro Gaviria (R) during a news conference in Bogota, Colombia, January 20, 2016. The Zika outbreak comes hard on the heels of the Ebola epidemic in West Africa, demonstrating once again how little-understood diseases can rapidly emerge as global threats. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
9 / 19
A Brazilian soldier searches for signs of mosquito larvae in a pool in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 18, 2016. "We've got no drugs and we've got no vaccines. It's a case of deja vu because that's exactly what we were saying with Ebola," said Trudie Lang, a professor of global health at the University of Oxford. "It's really important to develop a vaccine as quickly as possible." REUTERS/Rodrigo Paiva

A Brazilian soldier searches for signs of mosquito larvae in a pool in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 18, 2016. "We've got no drugs and we've got no vaccines. It's a case of deja vu because that's exactly what we were saying with Ebola," said Trudie...more

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A Brazilian soldier searches for signs of mosquito larvae in a pool in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 18, 2016. "We've got no drugs and we've got no vaccines. It's a case of deja vu because that's exactly what we were saying with Ebola," said Trudie Lang, a professor of global health at the University of Oxford. "It's really important to develop a vaccine as quickly as possible." REUTERS/Rodrigo Paiva
Close
10 / 19
Municipal workers wait before spraying insecticide at Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 26, 2016. The virus was first found in a monkey in the Zika forest near Lake Victoria, Uganda, in 1947, and has historically occurred in parts of Africa, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands. But there is little scientific data on it and it is unclear why it might be causing microcephaly in Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Municipal workers wait before spraying insecticide at Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 26, 2016. The virus was first found in a monkey in the Zika forest near Lake Victoria, Uganda, in 1947, and has historically occurred in parts of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Municipal workers wait before spraying insecticide at Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 26, 2016. The virus was first found in a monkey in the Zika forest near Lake Victoria, Uganda, in 1947, and has historically occurred in parts of Africa, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands. But there is little scientific data on it and it is unclear why it might be causing microcephaly in Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
11 / 19
A municipal worker sprays insecticide at the neighborhood of Imbiribeira in Recife, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A municipal worker sprays insecticide at the neighborhood of Imbiribeira in Recife, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A municipal worker sprays insecticide at the neighborhood of Imbiribeira in Recife, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
12 / 19
A health worker fumigates the Altos del Cerro neighborhood in Soyapango, El Salvador January 21, 2016. Laura Rodrigues of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said it was possible the disease could be evolving. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A health worker fumigates the Altos del Cerro neighborhood in Soyapango, El Salvador January 21, 2016. Laura Rodrigues of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said it was possible the disease could be evolving. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A health worker fumigates the Altos del Cerro neighborhood in Soyapango, El Salvador January 21, 2016. Laura Rodrigues of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said it was possible the disease could be evolving. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
13 / 19
A woman walks away from her apartment as health workers fumigates the Altos del Cerro neighborhood in Soyapango, El Salvador January 21, 2016. If the epidemic was still going on in August, when Brazil is due to host the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, then pregnant women should either stay away or be obsessive about covering up against mosquito bites, she said. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A woman walks away from her apartment as health workers fumigates the Altos del Cerro neighborhood in Soyapango, El Salvador January 21, 2016. If the epidemic was still going on in August, when Brazil is due to host the Olympic Games in Rio de...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A woman walks away from her apartment as health workers fumigates the Altos del Cerro neighborhood in Soyapango, El Salvador January 21, 2016. If the epidemic was still going on in August, when Brazil is due to host the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, then pregnant women should either stay away or be obsessive about covering up against mosquito bites, she said. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
14 / 19
Municipal workers spray insecticide at Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 26, 2016. The WHO advised pregnant women planning to travel to areas where Zika is circulating to consult a healthcare provider before traveling and on return. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Municipal workers spray insecticide at Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 26, 2016. The WHO advised pregnant women planning to travel to areas where Zika is circulating to consult a healthcare provider before traveling and on return....more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Municipal workers spray insecticide at Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 26, 2016. The WHO advised pregnant women planning to travel to areas where Zika is circulating to consult a healthcare provider before traveling and on return. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
15 / 19
A man and his son stand outside their house while a health ministry worker fumigates in Managua, Nicaragua January 26, 2016. The clinical symptoms of Zika are usually mild and often similar to dengue, a fever which is transmitted by the same Aedes aegypti mosquito, leading to fears that Zika will spread into all parts of the world where dengue is commonplace. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A man and his son stand outside their house while a health ministry worker fumigates in Managua, Nicaragua January 26, 2016. The clinical symptoms of Zika are usually mild and often similar to dengue, a fever which is transmitted by the same Aedes...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A man and his son stand outside their house while a health ministry worker fumigates in Managua, Nicaragua January 26, 2016. The clinical symptoms of Zika are usually mild and often similar to dengue, a fever which is transmitted by the same Aedes aegypti mosquito, leading to fears that Zika will spread into all parts of the world where dengue is commonplace. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
16 / 19
A woman sits outside her house while a health ministry worker fumigates in Managua, Nicaragua January 26, 2016. More than one-third of the world�s population lives in areas at risk of dengue infection, in a band stretching through Africa, India, Southeast Asia and Latin America. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A woman sits outside her house while a health ministry worker fumigates in Managua, Nicaragua January 26, 2016. More than one-third of the world�s population lives in areas at risk of dengue infection, in a band stretching through Africa, India,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A woman sits outside her house while a health ministry worker fumigates in Managua, Nicaragua January 26, 2016. More than one-third of the world�s population lives in areas at risk of dengue infection, in a band stretching through Africa, India, Southeast Asia and Latin America. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
17 / 19
World Health Organization Director-General Margaret Chan addresses the delegates during the WHO Executive Board meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, January 25, 2016. "Zika has been isolated in human semen, and one case of possible person-to-person sexual transmission has been described. However, more evidence is needed to confirm whether sexual contact is a means of Zika transmission," the WHO said. While a causal link between Zika and microcephaly has not yet been definitively proven, WHO Director-General Margaret Chan said the circumstantial evidence was "suggestive and extremely worrisome". REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

World Health Organization Director-General Margaret Chan addresses the delegates during the WHO Executive Board meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, January 25, 2016. "Zika has been isolated in human semen, and one case of possible person-to-person sexual...more

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
World Health Organization Director-General Margaret Chan addresses the delegates during the WHO Executive Board meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, January 25, 2016. "Zika has been isolated in human semen, and one case of possible person-to-person sexual transmission has been described. However, more evidence is needed to confirm whether sexual contact is a means of Zika transmission," the WHO said. While a causal link between Zika and microcephaly has not yet been definitively proven, WHO Director-General Margaret Chan said the circumstantial evidence was "suggestive and extremely worrisome". REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
18 / 19
A municipal health worker fumigates a home in Tegucigalpa, January 26, 2016. Like rubella, which also causes mild symptoms but can lead to birth defects, health experts believe a vaccine is needed to protect girls before they reach child-bearing age. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A municipal health worker fumigates a home in Tegucigalpa, January 26, 2016. Like rubella, which also causes mild symptoms but can lead to birth defects, health experts believe a vaccine is needed to protect girls before they reach child-bearing age....more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A municipal health worker fumigates a home in Tegucigalpa, January 26, 2016. Like rubella, which also causes mild symptoms but can lead to birth defects, health experts believe a vaccine is needed to protect girls before they reach child-bearing age. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Guns of the GOP

Guns of the GOP

Next Slideshows

Guns of the GOP

Guns of the GOP

Republican presidential candidates exercise their right to bear arms.

26 Jan 2016
China's abandoned factories

China's abandoned factories

On the outskirts of Beijing, the closed factories of Chaomidian show the impact of China's drive to shut down thousands of small businesses causing big...

26 Jan 2016
Haitians protest election results

Haitians protest election results

Violent protests continue in Haiti following official results of last year's election.

26 Jan 2016
The candidates: Brian Snyder

The candidates: Brian Snyder

One candidate, one photographer, one week to go.

25 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures