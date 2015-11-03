Finding Buddhism in the mountains

A Buddhist monk collects his belongings as vultures gather around a body of a deceased person during a sky burial near the Larung valley, November 1, 2015. In early afternoons, on a hill near famous Larung Wuming Buddhist Institute, relatives and onlookers gather for sky burials in which bodies of deceased people are offered to vultures to prey upon it. Such burials are practiced by some Tibetans and Mongolian in China as an extreme type of Buddhist's "self-sacrifice almsgiving". It is believed that feeding vultures with decomposed corpse of relatives on top of a mountain is a respectful to pay tribute to their passed-away beloved ones. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

