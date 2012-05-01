Finding new strength

Bianca Felippe, 7, (L) and Vitoria Chagas, 7, attend a session of music therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. The AACD, a non-profit organization that began in 1950 with just 14 patients, now works with some 8,000 young victims of disabling conditions and diseases such as cerebral palsy to give them better physical skills and improve their lives. REUTERS/Nacho Doce