Wed Mar 4, 2015

Finding the heart of Buddhism

A Buddhist monk prays at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, Thailand before a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. Makha Bucha Day honors Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Buddhists holding candles encircle a large Buddha statue during Makha Bucha Day at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Thousands of believers join Buddhist monks praying at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Buddhist monks prepare for an alms offering ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Buddhist monks prepare for an alms offering ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok as the sun rises on Makha Bucha Day, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Believers hold candles and meditate during a ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A Buddhist monk receives alms from believers on Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Buddhists carry candles while circling a temple during Makha Bucha Day at Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Buddhists holding candles encircle a large Buddha statue during Makha Bucha Day at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Believers meditate during a ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A Buddhist monk arrives before others for an alms offering ceremony on Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Buddhist monks leave after a ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Villagers carry candles while circling a temple during Makha Bucha Day in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Buddhist monks pray during alms offering ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Buddhist believers light candles as they gather during Makha Bucha Day at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Believers carry candles as they join Buddhist monks for a ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Abbot Phra Dhammachayo (C) leads a ceremony as Buddhist monks carry candles at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A Buddhist monk receives alms from believers at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Believers carry candles as they join Buddhist monks for a ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Buddhist monks prepare for an alms offering ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, as the sun rises on Makha Bucha Day, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
