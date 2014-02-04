Finishing touches in Sochi
A worker rappels down a rope from the top of the Olympic cauldron as preparations continue at the Olympic Park for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Workers use blue dye to mark the edge of a jump during a snowboard slopestyle training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Two security personnel walk past the Bolshoy Ice Dome as preparations continue at the Olympic Park for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Russian soldier uses a device to scan the finish area of the Extreme Park at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An Olympic worker uses a hammer to anchor inflatable barriers before a snowboard slopestyle training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Olympic rings are cast in shadow as the sun sets behind the Bolshoy Ice Palace as preparations continue at the Olympic Park for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Security personnel patrol the Olympic Park at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Olympic rings decorate a hill in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Officials prepare the slopestyle snowboard course during a break in practice for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Technicians prepare the tournament indicator board at the Iceberg Skating Palace in the Adler district of Sochi, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Workers groom the surface of a jump during snowboard slopestyle training at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers stand on top of the Olympic cauldron as preparations continue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A volunteer works in the finish area of the Alpine skiing events of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A volunteer for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games works on fencing in the finish area of the Alpine Skiing events in Rosa Khutor, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Russian police patrol the Olympic park as preparations continue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Blasnik, from Slovenia, takes a break while preparing the normal hill ski jump of the Russki Gorki venue at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
