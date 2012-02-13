Fire and fury in Greece
Workers start clean-up operations in a burned-out shopping arcade after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
The defaced facade of the Bank of Greece is seen after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A shop-owner ponders riot damage after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A fireman hoses down a burned-out shop after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A riot policeman tries to protect himself from a petrol bomb during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A protester hurls rocks at police during a violent anti-austerity demonstration in central Athens February 12, 2012. Yannis Behrakis
General view of burning buildings around Syntagma (Constitution) square during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greece's Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos (C) applauds Prime Minister Lucas Papademos (R) during a parliament session prior to a vote for a new austerity deal in Athens, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A cyclist rides past a burning building during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester injured by policemen is seen during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Firefighters are seen by a building burning during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Demonstrators run past a Starbucks coffee shop in flames during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros
Riot police arrest a demonstrator during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A fireman tries to extinguish a burning cinema in Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot police protect themselves behind their shields during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Demonstrators stand outside the Greek parliament during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A cameraman films a Starbucks coffee shop in flames during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros
A man holds an umbrella during a demonstration outside the Greek parliament in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Green laser pointers are aimed at riot police by demonstrators during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A riot policeman tries to protect himself during riots around Syntagma square in Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
People run in front of the Greek parliament during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros
Protesters hurl rocks at police during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) Square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A man shouts during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A petrol bomb explodes in front of the Greek parliament during anti-austerity protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) Square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros
A man begs on a street in athens during a demonstration in Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros
A protestor throws a flare towards riot police during violent anti-austerity protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) Square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros
Two women protect protect them from tear gas during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros
A petrol bomb explodes at riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester sprays riot police with a fire extinguisher during violent anti-austerity protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A woman is arrested by riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A riot police officer throws a stone at demonstrators during violent protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Thousands of people take part in an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Medics try to help an anti-austerity protester who lies unconscious after he was injured by police in front of the parliament in Athens February 11, 2012 during a demonstration on the second day of a 48-hour strike by Greek workers unions. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A demonstrator clashes with riot police during protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A riot policeman kicks an anti-austerity protester who fell during clashes in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 10, 2012. REUTERS/PHASMA/Michalis Karagiannis
A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A demonstrator confronts riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Demonstrators are detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
