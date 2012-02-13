Edition:
United Kingdom

Fire and fury in Greece

Monday, February 13, 2012

Workers start clean-up operations in a burned-out shopping arcade after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

1 / 40
The defaced facade of the Bank of Greece is seen after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2 / 40
A shop-owner ponders riot damage after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

3 / 40
A fireman hoses down a burned-out shop after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

4 / 40
A riot policeman tries to protect himself from a petrol bomb during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

5 / 40
A protester hurls rocks at police during a violent anti-austerity demonstration in central Athens February 12, 2012. Yannis Behrakis

6 / 40
General view of burning buildings around Syntagma (Constitution) square during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

7 / 40
Greece's Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos (C) applauds Prime Minister Lucas Papademos (R) during a parliament session prior to a vote for a new austerity deal in Athens, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

8 / 40
A cyclist rides past a burning building during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

9 / 40
A protester injured by policemen is seen during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

10 / 40
Firefighters are seen by a building burning during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

11 / 40
Demonstrators run past a Starbucks coffee shop in flames during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros

12 / 40
Riot police arrest a demonstrator during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

13 / 40
A fireman tries to extinguish a burning cinema in Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

14 / 40
Riot police protect themselves behind their shields during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

15 / 40
Demonstrators stand outside the Greek parliament during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

16 / 40
A cameraman films a Starbucks coffee shop in flames during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros

17 / 40
A man holds an umbrella during a demonstration outside the Greek parliament in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

18 / 40
Green laser pointers are aimed at riot police by demonstrators during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

19 / 40
A riot policeman tries to protect himself during riots around Syntagma square in Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

20 / 40
People run in front of the Greek parliament during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros

21 / 40
Protesters hurl rocks at police during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) Square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

22 / 40
A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

23 / 40
A man shouts during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

24 / 40
A petrol bomb explodes in front of the Greek parliament during anti-austerity protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) Square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros

25 / 40
A man begs on a street in athens during a demonstration in Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros

26 / 40
A protestor throws a flare towards riot police during violent anti-austerity protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) Square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros

27 / 40
Two women protect protect them from tear gas during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros

28 / 40
A petrol bomb explodes at riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

29 / 40
A protester sprays riot police with a fire extinguisher during violent anti-austerity protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

30 / 40
A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

31 / 40
A woman is arrested by riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

32 / 40
A riot police officer throws a stone at demonstrators during violent protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

33 / 40
Thousands of people take part in an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

34 / 40
Medics try to help an anti-austerity protester who lies unconscious after he was injured by police in front of the parliament in Athens February 11, 2012 during a demonstration on the second day of a 48-hour strike by Greek workers unions. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

35 / 40
A demonstrator clashes with riot police during protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

36 / 40
A riot policeman kicks an anti-austerity protester who fell during clashes in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 10, 2012. REUTERS/PHASMA/Michalis Karagiannis

37 / 40
A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

38 / 40
A demonstrator confronts riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

39 / 40
Demonstrators are detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

40 / 40

