Fire and rage over education overhaul

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Students dressed as flowers shout slogans during a protest march in Bogota, Colombia September 7, 2011. Thousands of students and teachers marched in a nationwide protest against the education government's reform of public universities, student organizations reported. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

A student in an executioner costume takes part in a protest march in Cali September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A student breathes fire as he takes part in a protest march in Cali September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Student demonstrators throw stones against riot policemen during a protest march in Bogota September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Teachers take part in a protest march in Bogota September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

A student with the Colombian flag takes part in a protest march in Cali September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A student sprays graffiti on a wall during a protest in Cali September 7, 2011. The graffiti reads, "I want to educate, not borrow. Uneducated people = Ignorant and easy to handle". REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A students demonstrator spray paints a message on the door of a bank during a protest march in Bogota September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

An effigy of Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos is set on fire by students during a protest in Cali September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Students beat up a man who stole a mobile phone during a protest in Cali September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Riot policemen are hit with an improvised petrol bomb thrown by students during a protest march in Bogota September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Students take part in a protest march in Bogota September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

