Fire in the Cascades
The Carlton Complex Fire consumes the hills near Winthrop, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Cattle, which fell victim to the Carlton Complex Fire, are seen on ranch land near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
(L-R) Mim Morris looks through the remnants of her home, which was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire, as her grandsons Sean Lafer, 12, and Joel Lafer, 14, join her near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Seen through the windshield of a burnt vehicle, Mim Morris (C) looks through the remnants of her home, which was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire, as her grandson, Sean Lafer (L), 12 , and daughter, Laura Lafer (R), join her near Malott,...more
Firefighters work in a field near a burnt fence that was hit by the Carlton Complex Fire near Brewster, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
A burnt ATV lies in the road after the Carlton Complex Fire consumed an area near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
The remnants of a home consumed by the Carlton Complex Fire are pictured near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
The earth continues to smolder after being burned by the Carlton Complex Fire near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
A fire safety sign lies on the ground after being burned by the Carlton Complex Fire near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Firefighter Keith McMillen (R) keeps watch over a controlled burn while battling the Carlton Complex Fire near Winthrop, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
An airplane fights the Carlton Complex Fire near Twisp, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Firefighter Andrew Fielding douses a flame near Alta Lake State Park as the Carlton Complex Fire continues to consume the area near Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
A sign surrounded by scorched earth warns drivers of the high fire danger along US State Route 97 after it was hit by the Carlton Complex fire near Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Dawn Ericson (R) and Amelia Crooks (C) look at some of the items salvaged from Ericson's apartment, which was completely destroyed by the Carlton Complex fire, in Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
A part of a fence burns along US State Route 97 after it was hit by the Carlton Complex fire near Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Trees are seen charred and smoldering after being consumed by the Carlton Complex Fire near Methow, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
The sun pierces through thick smoke above a landscape charred by the Carlton Complex Fire near Methow, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Trees are consumed by flames from the Carlton Complex Fire near Methow, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
A garage that was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire is seen from the road in Pateros, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
The Pateros Community Church sign and structure sits largely untouched by the Carlton Complex Fire, except for the bushes out front, in Pateros, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
