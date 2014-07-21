Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 21, 2014 | 2:48pm BST

Fire in the Cascades

The Carlton Complex Fire consumes the hills near Winthrop, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

The Carlton Complex Fire consumes the hills near Winthrop, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
The Carlton Complex Fire consumes the hills near Winthrop, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
1 / 20
Cattle, which fell victim to the Carlton Complex Fire, are seen on ranch land near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Cattle, which fell victim to the Carlton Complex Fire, are seen on ranch land near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
Cattle, which fell victim to the Carlton Complex Fire, are seen on ranch land near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
2 / 20
(L-R) Mim Morris looks through the remnants of her home, which was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire, as her grandsons Sean Lafer, 12, and Joel Lafer, 14, join her near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

(L-R) Mim Morris looks through the remnants of her home, which was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire, as her grandsons Sean Lafer, 12, and Joel Lafer, 14, join her near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
(L-R) Mim Morris looks through the remnants of her home, which was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire, as her grandsons Sean Lafer, 12, and Joel Lafer, 14, join her near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
3 / 20
Seen through the windshield of a burnt vehicle, Mim Morris (C) looks through the remnants of her home, which was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire, as her grandson, Sean Lafer (L), 12 , and daughter, Laura Lafer (R), join her near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Seen through the windshield of a burnt vehicle, Mim Morris (C) looks through the remnants of her home, which was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire, as her grandson, Sean Lafer (L), 12 , and daughter, Laura Lafer (R), join her near Malott,...more

Monday, July 21, 2014
Seen through the windshield of a burnt vehicle, Mim Morris (C) looks through the remnants of her home, which was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire, as her grandson, Sean Lafer (L), 12 , and daughter, Laura Lafer (R), join her near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
4 / 20
Firefighters work in a field near a burnt fence that was hit by the Carlton Complex Fire near Brewster, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighters work in a field near a burnt fence that was hit by the Carlton Complex Fire near Brewster, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
Firefighters work in a field near a burnt fence that was hit by the Carlton Complex Fire near Brewster, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
5 / 20
A burnt ATV lies in the road after the Carlton Complex Fire consumed an area near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

A burnt ATV lies in the road after the Carlton Complex Fire consumed an area near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
A burnt ATV lies in the road after the Carlton Complex Fire consumed an area near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
6 / 20
The remnants of a home consumed by the Carlton Complex Fire are pictured near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

The remnants of a home consumed by the Carlton Complex Fire are pictured near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
The remnants of a home consumed by the Carlton Complex Fire are pictured near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
7 / 20
The earth continues to smolder after being burned by the Carlton Complex Fire near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

The earth continues to smolder after being burned by the Carlton Complex Fire near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
The earth continues to smolder after being burned by the Carlton Complex Fire near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
8 / 20
A fire safety sign lies on the ground after being burned by the Carlton Complex Fire near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

A fire safety sign lies on the ground after being burned by the Carlton Complex Fire near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
A fire safety sign lies on the ground after being burned by the Carlton Complex Fire near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
9 / 20
Firefighter Keith McMillen (R) keeps watch over a controlled burn while battling the Carlton Complex Fire near Winthrop, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighter Keith McMillen (R) keeps watch over a controlled burn while battling the Carlton Complex Fire near Winthrop, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
Firefighter Keith McMillen (R) keeps watch over a controlled burn while battling the Carlton Complex Fire near Winthrop, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
10 / 20
An airplane fights the Carlton Complex Fire near Twisp, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

An airplane fights the Carlton Complex Fire near Twisp, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
An airplane fights the Carlton Complex Fire near Twisp, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
11 / 20
Firefighter Andrew Fielding douses a flame near Alta Lake State Park as the Carlton Complex Fire continues to consume the area near Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighter Andrew Fielding douses a flame near Alta Lake State Park as the Carlton Complex Fire continues to consume the area near Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
Firefighter Andrew Fielding douses a flame near Alta Lake State Park as the Carlton Complex Fire continues to consume the area near Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
12 / 20
A sign surrounded by scorched earth warns drivers of the high fire danger along US State Route 97 after it was hit by the Carlton Complex fire near Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

A sign surrounded by scorched earth warns drivers of the high fire danger along US State Route 97 after it was hit by the Carlton Complex fire near Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
A sign surrounded by scorched earth warns drivers of the high fire danger along US State Route 97 after it was hit by the Carlton Complex fire near Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
13 / 20
Dawn Ericson (R) and Amelia Crooks (C) look at some of the items salvaged from Ericson's apartment, which was completely destroyed by the Carlton Complex fire, in Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Dawn Ericson (R) and Amelia Crooks (C) look at some of the items salvaged from Ericson's apartment, which was completely destroyed by the Carlton Complex fire, in Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
Dawn Ericson (R) and Amelia Crooks (C) look at some of the items salvaged from Ericson's apartment, which was completely destroyed by the Carlton Complex fire, in Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
14 / 20
A part of a fence burns along US State Route 97 after it was hit by the Carlton Complex fire near Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

A part of a fence burns along US State Route 97 after it was hit by the Carlton Complex fire near Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
A part of a fence burns along US State Route 97 after it was hit by the Carlton Complex fire near Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
15 / 20
Trees are seen charred and smoldering after being consumed by the Carlton Complex Fire near Methow, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Trees are seen charred and smoldering after being consumed by the Carlton Complex Fire near Methow, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
Trees are seen charred and smoldering after being consumed by the Carlton Complex Fire near Methow, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
16 / 20
The sun pierces through thick smoke above a landscape charred by the Carlton Complex Fire near Methow, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

The sun pierces through thick smoke above a landscape charred by the Carlton Complex Fire near Methow, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
The sun pierces through thick smoke above a landscape charred by the Carlton Complex Fire near Methow, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
17 / 20
Trees are consumed by flames from the Carlton Complex Fire near Methow, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Trees are consumed by flames from the Carlton Complex Fire near Methow, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
Trees are consumed by flames from the Carlton Complex Fire near Methow, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
18 / 20
A garage that was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire is seen from the road in Pateros, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

A garage that was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire is seen from the road in Pateros, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
A garage that was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire is seen from the road in Pateros, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
19 / 20
The Pateros Community Church sign and structure sits largely untouched by the Carlton Complex Fire, except for the bushes out front, in Pateros, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

The Pateros Community Church sign and structure sits largely untouched by the Carlton Complex Fire, except for the bushes out front, in Pateros, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
The Pateros Community Church sign and structure sits largely untouched by the Carlton Complex Fire, except for the bushes out front, in Pateros, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

19 Jul 2014
Families of MH17

Families of MH17

Loved ones of passengers aboard the Malaysia Airlines flight.

18 Jul 2014
Battle for Tripoli airport

Battle for Tripoli airport

Rival militias fight for control of Tripoli International Airport in Libya.

17 Jul 2014
Earth from space

Earth from space

Stunning views from the International Space Station.

17 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures