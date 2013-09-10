Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Sep 10, 2013 | 1:25pm BST

Fire near Mount Diablo

<p>Residents flee as winds whip flames from the Morgan fire along Morgan Territory Road near Clayton, California in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. The blaze, burning in dense, dry scrub, grass and timber in and around Mount Diablo State Park, had scorched some 3,700 acres (1,500 hectares) by Monday afternoon, forcing the evacuation of about 100 homes at the edge of the town of Clayton. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

Residents flee as winds whip flames from the Morgan fire along Morgan Territory Road near Clayton, California in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. The blaze, burning in dense, dry scrub, grass and timber in and around Mount Diablo...more

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Residents flee as winds whip flames from the Morgan fire along Morgan Territory Road near Clayton, California in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. The blaze, burning in dense, dry scrub, grass and timber in and around Mount Diablo State Park, had scorched some 3,700 acres (1,500 hectares) by Monday afternoon, forcing the evacuation of about 100 homes at the edge of the town of Clayton. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
1 / 11
<p>A woman watches the Morgan fire burn in Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

A woman watches the Morgan fire burn in Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A woman watches the Morgan fire burn in Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
2 / 11
<p>A firefighter carries a hose as wind gusts push the Morgan fire towards homes, along Morgan Territory Road near Clayton, California, in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

A firefighter carries a hose as wind gusts push the Morgan fire towards homes, along Morgan Territory Road near Clayton, California, in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A firefighter carries a hose as wind gusts push the Morgan fire towards homes, along Morgan Territory Road near Clayton, California, in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
3 / 11
<p>A concerned homeowner (L) speaks with a firefighter along Morgan Territory Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County near Clayton, California as the Morgan fire burns, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

A concerned homeowner (L) speaks with a firefighter along Morgan Territory Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County near Clayton, California as the Morgan fire burns, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A concerned homeowner (L) speaks with a firefighter along Morgan Territory Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County near Clayton, California as the Morgan fire burns, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
4 / 11
<p>The sun sets behind smoke from the Morgan fire in Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

The sun sets behind smoke from the Morgan fire in Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

The sun sets behind smoke from the Morgan fire in Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
5 / 11
<p>The Morgan fire advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

The Morgan fire advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

The Morgan fire advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
6 / 11
<p>Horses graze in a pasture as the Morgan fire burns atop Mount Diablo near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

Horses graze in a pasture as the Morgan fire burns atop Mount Diablo near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Horses graze in a pasture as the Morgan fire burns atop Mount Diablo near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
7 / 11
<p>A Curry Canyon homeowner's sign implores firefighters to save her kennel rather than home as the Morgan fire burns near Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

A Curry Canyon homeowner's sign implores firefighters to save her kennel rather than home as the Morgan fire burns near Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Curry Canyon homeowner's sign implores firefighters to save her kennel rather than home as the Morgan fire burns near Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
8 / 11
<p>The Morgan fire advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

The Morgan fire advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

The Morgan fire advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
9 / 11
<p>A helicopter drops water on the Morgan fire as it advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

A helicopter drops water on the Morgan fire as it advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A helicopter drops water on the Morgan fire as it advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
10 / 11
<p>A plane drops fire retardant on the Morgan fire burning atop Mount Diablo as seen from Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

A plane drops fire retardant on the Morgan fire burning atop Mount Diablo as seen from Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A plane drops fire retardant on the Morgan fire burning atop Mount Diablo as seen from Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
North Korea's 65th anniversary

North Korea's 65th anniversary

Next Slideshows

North Korea's 65th anniversary

North Korea's 65th anniversary

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un watches over the festivities and mass rallies in Pyongyang during celebrations for the 65th anniversary of the founding of the...

09 Sep 2013
Tokyo: Olympic city

Tokyo: Olympic city

Tokyo beat out Madrid and Istanbul to be hosts of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

09 Sep 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

06 Sep 2013
Istanbul: Olympic hopeful

Istanbul: Olympic hopeful

Tokyo, Madrid and Istanbul are vying to be hosts of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

06 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures