Edition:
United Kingdom

Fire on Tenerife Island

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A helicopter prepares to dumps water on a forest fire which is burning out of control in the Arona municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A helicopter prepares to dumps water on a forest fire which is burning out of control in the Arona municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
1 / 11
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A helicopter lands next to a forest fire which is burning out of control in the Arona municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A helicopter lands next to a forest fire which is burning out of control in the Arona municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
2 / 11
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A forest fire burns out of control in the Arona municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A forest fire burns out of control in the Arona municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
3 / 11
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
4 / 11
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
5 / 11
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

The firefighters brigade and Spanish civil guard stand on the road next to a forest fire as it burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

The firefighters brigade and Spanish civil guard stand on the road next to a forest fire as it burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
6 / 11
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A fire-fighting plane releases water over a forest fire burning out of control in the Vilaflor municipality on the southern part of Tenerife Island, of Spain's Canary Islands July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A fire-fighting plane releases water over a forest fire burning out of control in the Vilaflor municipality on the southern part of Tenerife Island, of Spain's Canary Islands July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
7 / 11
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A man cycles past a Spanish Civil Guard patrol car as a forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality on the southern part of Tenerife island, of Spain's Canary Islands July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A man cycles past a Spanish Civil Guard patrol car as a forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality on the southern part of Tenerife island, of Spain's Canary Islands July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
8 / 11
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A fire-fighting plane flies amidst smoke from a forest fire burning out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, of Spain's Canary Islands July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A fire-fighting plane flies amidst smoke from a forest fire burning out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, of Spain's Canary Islands July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
9 / 11
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A forest fire is seen on a hill as a fire engine speeds past in the Vilaflor municipality, on the southern part of Spanish Canary Islands of Tenerife, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A forest fire is seen on a hill as a fire engine speeds past in the Vilaflor municipality, on the southern part of Spanish Canary Islands of Tenerife, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
10 / 11
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A man inspects a burnt area around his home in the Vilaflor municipality on the southern part of Spanish Canary Islands of Tenerife July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A man inspects a burnt area around his home in the Vilaflor municipality on the southern part of Spanish Canary Islands of Tenerife July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
11 / 11

Fire on Tenerife Island

Fire on Tenerife Island Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

The Free Syrian Army

The Free Syrian Army
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »