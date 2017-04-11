Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Apr 11, 2017 | 2:05pm BST

Fire ravages French migrant camp

Firefighters extinguish shelters during a fire which destroyed many wood houses at a camp for migrants in Grande-Synthe, near Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

General view shows debris and shelters the day after a fire destroyed large swathes of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp near Dunkirk. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Firefighters extinguish shelters during a fire in Grande-Synthe. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A bicycle is seen the day after a fire destroyed large swathes of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French firemen walk between standing shelters the day after a fire destroyed large swathes of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Cooking equipment is seen among debris of shelters the day after a fire destroyed large swathes of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants sleep in a gym opened by Red Cross volunteers after the fire. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A child's toy is seen the day after a fire destroyed large swathes of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A French fireman extinguish shelters as migrants walk past the camp the day after a fire. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Cooking equipment is seen among debris of shelters the day after a fire. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Firefighters extinguish shelters during a big fire. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants sleep in a gym opened by Red Cross volunteers after a big fire. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Firefighters extinguish shelters during a fire. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French firemen stand near debris the day after a fire destroyed large swathes of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A French fireman walks near debris the day after a fire destroyed large swathes of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

