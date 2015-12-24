Edition:
Fire sweeps through Saudi hospital

Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Members of Saudi Civil Defence inspect the damage at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
A member of Saudi Civil Defence takes part in rescue work at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
A man pours water onto his hand at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Members of Saudi Civil Defence inspect the damage at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
A man receives treatment at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. IT IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
People gather at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
