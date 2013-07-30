Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jul 30, 2013 | 3:15pm BST

Fireball in Florida

<p>Firefighters prepare to put out a container of burning caps as thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard in Tavares , Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Firefighters prepare to put out a container of burning caps as thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard in Tavares , Florida, July 30, 2013....more

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Firefighters prepare to put out a container of burning caps as thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard in Tavares , Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
1 / 11
<p>Lake County fire-fighters rest after working to extinguish a fire at the remains of a propane plant after massive explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Lake County fire-fighters rest after working to extinguish a fire at the remains of a propane plant after massive explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Lake County fire-fighters rest after working to extinguish a fire at the remains of a propane plant after massive explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
2 / 11
<p>Tavares Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hosterman walks among the remains of exploded propane cylinders, littering the storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Tavares Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hosterman walks among the remains of exploded propane cylinders, littering the storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013....more

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Tavares Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hosterman walks among the remains of exploded propane cylinders, littering the storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
3 / 11
<p>An exploded propane cylinder lies on the grass over 100 yards from a storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

An exploded propane cylinder lies on the grass over 100 yards from a storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

An exploded propane cylinder lies on the grass over 100 yards from a storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
4 / 11
<p>Thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
5 / 11
<p>Lake County fire-fighters work to extinguish the remains of a propane plant after massive explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Lake County fire-fighters work to extinguish the remains of a propane plant after massive explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Lake County fire-fighters work to extinguish the remains of a propane plant after massive explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
6 / 11
<p>A firefighter walks among exploded propane cylinders littering the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

A firefighter walks among exploded propane cylinders littering the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A firefighter walks among exploded propane cylinders littering the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
7 / 11
<p>Workers from a Florida propane tank servicing plant exit a pickup after being accounted for following explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Workers from a Florida propane tank servicing plant exit a pickup after being accounted for following explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Workers from a Florida propane tank servicing plant exit a pickup after being accounted for following explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
8 / 11
<p>Firefighters prepare to put out a container of burning caps, as thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Firefighters prepare to put out a container of burning caps, as thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. ...more

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Firefighters prepare to put out a container of burning caps, as thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
9 / 11
<p>Firefighters walk among thousands of exploded propane cylinders that litter the storage yard of a propane plant after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Firefighters walk among thousands of exploded propane cylinders that litter the storage yard of a propane plant after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Firefighters walk among thousands of exploded propane cylinders that litter the storage yard of a propane plant after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
10 / 11
<p>A medevac helicopter sits on the ground after explosions at a Florida propane tank servicing plant in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

A medevac helicopter sits on the ground after explosions at a Florida propane tank servicing plant in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A medevac helicopter sits on the ground after explosions at a Florida propane tank servicing plant in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Swiss train collision

Swiss train collision

Next Slideshows

Swiss train collision

Swiss train collision

Two trains collide head-on in Switzerland, injuring at least 35 people, five seriously.

29 Jul 2013
Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.

29 Jul 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

29 Jul 2013
Bloody protests in Egypt

Bloody protests in Egypt

Dozens of supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi were killed by security forces during protests over the weekend.

29 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos