Mon Oct 7, 2013

Firefighters foaming in protest

Belgian riot police are covered with foam sprayed by Belgian firefighters during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian riot police are covered with foam sprayed by Belgian firefighters during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, October 07, 2013

Belgian riot police are covered with foam sprayed by Belgian firefighters during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Belgian riot police are covered with foam sprayed by Belgian firefighters during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Belgian riot police are covered with foam sprayed by Belgian firefighters during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, October 07, 2013

Belgian riot police are covered with foam sprayed by Belgian firefighters during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian riot police stand as they are covered with foam sprayed by Belgian firefighters during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian riot police stand as they are covered with foam sprayed by Belgian firefighters during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, October 07, 2013

Belgian riot police stand as they are covered with foam sprayed by Belgian firefighters during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian firefighters spray foam towards police as firemen protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian firefighters spray foam towards police as firemen protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, October 07, 2013

Belgian firefighters spray foam towards police as firemen protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian firefighters spray water towards police officers as firemen protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian firefighters spray water towards police officers as firemen protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, October 07, 2013

Belgian firefighters spray water towards police officers as firemen protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A Belgian firefighter stands next to a riot police officer during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A Belgian firefighter stands next to a riot police officer during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, October 07, 2013

A Belgian firefighter stands next to a riot police officer during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A Belgian riot policeman is covered with foam sprayed by Belgian firefighters during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A Belgian riot policeman is covered with foam sprayed by Belgian firefighters during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, October 07, 2013

A Belgian riot policeman is covered with foam sprayed by Belgian firefighters during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian firefighters spray water towards police officers as firemen protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian firefighters spray water towards police officers as firemen protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, October 07, 2013

Belgian firefighters spray water towards police officers as firemen protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian firefighters block a road during a protest for better work conditions, in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian firefighters block a road during a protest for better work conditions, in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, October 07, 2013

Belgian firefighters block a road during a protest for better work conditions, in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A Belgian firefighter walks past burning tyres as firemen protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A Belgian firefighter walks past burning tyres as firemen protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, October 07, 2013

A Belgian firefighter walks past burning tyres as firemen protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tyres burn as Belgian firefighters protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tyres burn as Belgian firefighters protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, October 07, 2013

Tyres burn as Belgian firefighters protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A Belgian firefighter walks past burning tyres as firemen protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A Belgian firefighter walks past burning tyres as firemen protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, October 07, 2013

A Belgian firefighter walks past burning tyres as firemen protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A Belgian firefighter takes part in a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A Belgian firefighter takes part in a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, October 07, 2013

A Belgian firefighter takes part in a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

