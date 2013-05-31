Firefighters killed battling blaze
Firefighters and police work the scene of a five-alarm fire at the Southwest Inn restaurant and hotel where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard...more
Firefighters and police work the scene of a five-alarm fire at the Southwest Inn restaurant and hotel where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Firefighters spray water on a five-alarm fire at the Southwest Inn restaurant and hotel where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Firefighters spray water on a five-alarm fire at the Southwest Inn restaurant and hotel where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson
A firefighter walks through the aftermath of a fire where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson
A firefighter walks through the aftermath of a fire where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson
A ladder truck sprays water on the fire where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson
A ladder truck sprays water on the fire where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Firefighters walk through the scene of a fire where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Firefighters walk through the scene of a fire where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Firefighters gather at the scene of a fire where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Firefighters gather at the scene of a fire where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Firefighters bring drinking water on a stretcher at the scene of a five-alarm fire where four firefighters were killed battling the blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Firefighters bring drinking water on a stretcher at the scene of a five-alarm fire where four firefighters were killed battling the blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Firefighters gather at the scene of a fire where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Firefighters gather at the scene of a fire where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Next Slideshows
Heat in the Northeast
The National Weather Service predicts highs of around 90 degrees in the Northeast throughout the weekend.
Blockupy vs. the banks
Thousands of demonstrators from the Blockupy movement protest the ECB and other financial institutions in Frankfurt, Germany.
Testing Fukushima's fish
Reuters photographer Issei Kato spends time with fishermen in Fukushima and at a laboratory nearby, documenting radiation testing taking place in the wake of...
Attack on Afghan Red Cross
Insurgents attack a Red Cross compound in Jalalabad.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.