Pictures | Mon Jun 23, 2014 | 11:22pm BST

Firefly Music Festival

Chad Miller, 26, leans against a tree for a view of the main stage during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. The four-day festival is set at the 105 acre grounds on the Dover International Speedway where many well known bands will perform. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, June 23, 2014
Andre 3000 of Outkast performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers sleep in a group on the concert grounds during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Concert goers walk towards the main entrance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A couple kisses during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Vocalist Christian Zucconi of the band Grouplove greets fans during a performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Sue Zeppa, 30, observes the Pretty Lights performance with a neon hula hoop during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers dance to the performance by rock band Imagine Dragons during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Rock band Imagine Dragons perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers dance at the silent disco during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A crowd surfer rides cheering fans during the Grouplove performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Streaks of light pass above the crowd of revelers as a U.S. flag flutters to the Pretty Lights performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Rock band Imagine Dragons' frontman Dan Reynolds performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Andre 3000 and Big Boi of Outkast perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Florence Cloughert, Kelly Miglia, Nialo Jones, and Kelsey Brennan dance to the Outkast performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A fan cheers as beach balls are bounced in the air, during the Grouplove performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Jake Snyder and a large gathering of concert goers charge their mobile phones during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Fans cheer during the Wild Child performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

