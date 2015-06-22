Edition:
Firefly Music Festival

Revelers sleep in the 'hammock hangout' area during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers sleep in the 'hammock hangout' area during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Revelers sleep in the 'hammock hangout' area during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A muddied pair of flip flops and beer cans remain on the ground after a performance by Paul McCartney performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A muddied pair of flip flops and beer cans remain on the ground after a performance by Paul McCartney performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
A muddied pair of flip flops and beer cans remain on the ground after a performance by Paul McCartney performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Sir Paul McCartney performs at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Sir Paul McCartney performs at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Sir Paul McCartney performs at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Morrissey performs at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Morrissey performs at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Morrissey performs at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Spoon performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Spoon performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Spoon performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers react during a performance by Sir Paul McCartney at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers react during a performance by Sir Paul McCartney at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Revelers react during a performance by Sir Paul McCartney at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Morgan Hong, 21, applies face paint in a mirror during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Morgan Hong, 21, applies face paint in a mirror during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Morgan Hong, 21, applies face paint in a mirror during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
(L-R) Joel Danoy, 29, Rob Matkins, 30, and Devin Cohose, 29, hold signs of the 1980s television sitcom "Full House" during the Sylvan Esso performance at the Firefly Music Festival. REUTERS/Mark Makela

(L-R) Joel Danoy, 29, Rob Matkins, 30, and Devin Cohose, 29, hold signs of the 1980s television sitcom "Full House" during the Sylvan Esso performance at the Firefly Music Festival. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
(L-R) Joel Danoy, 29, Rob Matkins, 30, and Devin Cohose, 29, hold signs of the 1980s television sitcom "Full House" during the Sylvan Esso performance at the Firefly Music Festival. REUTERS/Mark Makela
The Griswolds perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

The Griswolds perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
The Griswolds perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A couple embraces during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A couple embraces during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A couple embraces during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A reveler dances with a poster depicting President Barack Obama as a broccoli during the Sylvan Esso performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A reveler dances with a poster depicting President Barack Obama as a broccoli during the Sylvan Esso performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
A reveler dances with a poster depicting President Barack Obama as a broccoli during the Sylvan Esso performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A reveler uses her phone while her friend sleeps during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A reveler uses her phone while her friend sleeps during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
A reveler uses her phone while her friend sleeps during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Kath Suchanec (L), 18, and her friends dance during the performance by Paul McCartney at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Kath Suchanec (L), 18, and her friends dance during the performance by Paul McCartney at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Kath Suchanec (L), 18, and her friends dance during the performance by Paul McCartney at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Eric Psihoules (L) and friends congregate on a truck during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Eric Psihoules (L) and friends congregate on a truck during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Eric Psihoules (L) and friends congregate on a truck during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A hot air balloon flies above one of the stages during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A hot air balloon flies above one of the stages during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A hot air balloon flies above one of the stages during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A man with Burt Reynolds and "Where the Wild Things Are" tattoos on his legs attends the Firefly Music Festival with his dog in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A man with Burt Reynolds and "Where the Wild Things Are" tattoos on his legs attends the Firefly Music Festival with his dog in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A man with Burt Reynolds and "Where the Wild Things Are" tattoos on his legs attends the Firefly Music Festival with his dog in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A reveler sleeps with a bandana across his face to block the sun at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A reveler sleeps with a bandana across his face to block the sun at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
A reveler sleeps with a bandana across his face to block the sun at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Marielle Wanner (L-R), 17, Kath Suchanec, 18, and Adele Trefry, 17, dance during the performance by Paul McCartney at the Firefly Music Festival. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Marielle Wanner (L-R), 17, Kath Suchanec, 18, and Adele Trefry, 17, dance during the performance by Paul McCartney at the Firefly Music Festival. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Marielle Wanner (L-R), 17, Kath Suchanec, 18, and Adele Trefry, 17, dance during the performance by Paul McCartney at the Firefly Music Festival. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Confetti cascades from the atop the stage at the conclusion of the performance by Paul McCartney during the Firefly Music Festival in Dove. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Confetti cascades from the atop the stage at the conclusion of the performance by Paul McCartney during the Firefly Music Festival in Dove. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Confetti cascades from the atop the stage at the conclusion of the performance by Paul McCartney during the Firefly Music Festival in Dove. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Sophia Malais, 8 months, accompanies her parents Cyndi and Constantine to The Griswolds performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Sophia Malais, 8 months, accompanies her parents Cyndi and Constantine to The Griswolds performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Sophia Malais, 8 months, accompanies her parents Cyndi and Constantine to The Griswolds performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Women use their smartphones during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Women use their smartphones during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Women use their smartphones during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Foster the People performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Foster the People performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Foster the People performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers sleep in hammocks near the main stage during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers sleep in hammocks near the main stage during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Revelers sleep in hammocks near the main stage during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
T. J. Chase, 33, and Stephanie Dandaraw, 21, kiss in an arcade as others play video games during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

T. J. Chase, 33, and Stephanie Dandaraw, 21, kiss in an arcade as others play video games during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
T. J. Chase, 33, and Stephanie Dandaraw, 21, kiss in an arcade as others play video games during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Joe Pug performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Joe Pug performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Joe Pug performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers dance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers dance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Revelers dance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers dance to the Captain Kidd performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers dance to the Captain Kidd performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Revelers dance to the Captain Kidd performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A woman points towards the sky during the performance by Paul McCartney at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A woman points towards the sky during the performance by Paul McCartney at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
A woman points towards the sky during the performance by Paul McCartney at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Spoon performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Spoon performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Spoon performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers are evacuated from the Firefly Music Festival due to a severe lighting and rain storm in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers are evacuated from the Firefly Music Festival due to a severe lighting and rain storm in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Revelers are evacuated from the Firefly Music Festival due to a severe lighting and rain storm in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers walk through an illuminated grove of trees during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers walk through an illuminated grove of trees during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Revelers walk through an illuminated grove of trees during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Josh Ravier, 25, and Kaitlin Bevan, 23, embrace during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Josh Ravier, 25, and Kaitlin Bevan, 23, embrace during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Josh Ravier, 25, and Kaitlin Bevan, 23, embrace during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
