Pictures | Wed Oct 21, 2015 | 2:21pm BST

Fires of Sumatra

Thick smoke rises as a fire burns in a forest at Ogan Komering Ilir Regency, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, October 20, 2015. Indonesian forest fires that have caused choking smoke to drift across Southeast Asia are spreading to new areas and are unlikely to be put out until next year, experts said on Monday. REUTERS/Nova Wahyudi/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Students wear masks in class at a school in Jambi, on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Wahdi Septiawan/Antara Foto

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Boats carrying goods and passengers are seen on the Batang Hari River covered in a thick haze in Jambi on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wahdi Septiawan/Antara Foto

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
An officer from the local Disaster Management Agency attempts to extinguish a fire in Sei Rambutan, Ogan Ilir, South Sumatra, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nova Wahyudi/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Indonesian youths play soccer in a local tournament as the haze shrouds Pulau Mentaro village in Muaro Jambi, on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Vehicles and pedestrians cross the haze covered Ampera bridge over the Musi river in Palembang, South Sumatra, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Nova Wahyudi/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A firefighter from the local disaster management agency tries to extinguish a peatland fire in a palm oil plantation in Pelalawan, Riau province on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/FB Anggoro/Antara Foto

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2015
Tourists look at the Singapore Flyer observatory wheel shrouded by haze as smoke from southern Sumatra pushes air quality to unhealthy levels in neighboring Singapore, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A father adjust a face mask for his child, which serves as protection against the haze, in Palembang, on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
A fire burns near trees in a peatland area on the outskirts of Palembang on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
An Mi-17 helicopter dumps water on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A resident carries a bucket of water as he tries to extinguish fires near his home, at Pal 7 village in Ogan Ilir district, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L), accompanied by Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI) chief Gatot Nurmantyo (2nd L), walks during a visit to the burned forest at Pulo Keronngan village in Ogan Komering Ilir, South Sumatra province, Indonesia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A crew member of an Mi-17 helicopter lays on the floor of the chopper as water is dumped on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A fire fighter spray water to fire that burned forest at Simpang Pelabuhan village near Palembang, Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Indonesian soldiers arrive at Talang Betutu airport in Palembang to reinforce firefighter teams in south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
An aerial view of a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
An Indonesian soldier and volunteers try to extinguish a fire in a peatland in Rimbo Long, Kampar, Riau province, Indonesia, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rony Muharrman/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A student wearing a face mask looks out from a window of his classroom in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Residents carry water as they try to extinguish fires near their homes at Pal 7 village in Ogan Ilir district, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
