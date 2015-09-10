Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Sep 10, 2015 | 2:15pm BST

Fires of Sumatra

A fire burns near trees in a peatland area on the outskirts of Palembang on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 9, 2015. The thick haze from Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan islands has forced the repeated cancellation of flights in the area and pushed air quality to unhealthy levels in neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A fire burns near trees in a peatland area on the outskirts of Palembang on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 9, 2015. The thick haze from Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan islands has forced the repeated cancellation of flights in the area and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A fire burns near trees in a peatland area on the outskirts of Palembang on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 9, 2015. The thick haze from Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan islands has forced the repeated cancellation of flights in the area and pushed air quality to unhealthy levels in neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
1 / 15
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
2 / 15
An Mi-17 helicopter dumps water on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Mi-17 helicopter dumps water on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
An Mi-17 helicopter dumps water on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
3 / 15
A resident carries a bucket of water as he tries to extinguish fires near his home, at Pal 7 village in Ogan Ilir district, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

A resident carries a bucket of water as he tries to extinguish fires near his home, at Pal 7 village in Ogan Ilir district, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A resident carries a bucket of water as he tries to extinguish fires near his home, at Pal 7 village in Ogan Ilir district, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi
Close
4 / 15
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L), accompanied by Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI) chief Gatot Nurmantyo (2nd L), walks during a visit to the burned forest at Pulo Keronngan village in Ogan Komering Ilir, South Sumatra province, Indonesia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L), accompanied by Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI) chief Gatot Nurmantyo (2nd L), walks during a visit to the burned forest at Pulo Keronngan village in Ogan Komering Ilir, South Sumatra province, Indonesia,...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L), accompanied by Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI) chief Gatot Nurmantyo (2nd L), walks during a visit to the burned forest at Pulo Keronngan village in Ogan Komering Ilir, South Sumatra province, Indonesia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi
Close
5 / 15
A crew member of an Mi-17 helicopter lays on the floor of the chopper as water is dumped on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A crew member of an Mi-17 helicopter lays on the floor of the chopper as water is dumped on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A crew member of an Mi-17 helicopter lays on the floor of the chopper as water is dumped on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
6 / 15
A fire fighter spray water to fire that burned forest at Simpang Pelabuhan village near Palembang, Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

A fire fighter spray water to fire that burned forest at Simpang Pelabuhan village near Palembang, Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A fire fighter spray water to fire that burned forest at Simpang Pelabuhan village near Palembang, Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi
Close
7 / 15
An Indonesian soldier uses swimming goggles to protect his eyes from smoke while helping to fight a fire in a peatland forest area in Parit Indah Village, Kampar, Riau province, Indonesia, September 8. 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono

An Indonesian soldier uses swimming goggles to protect his eyes from smoke while helping to fight a fire in a peatland forest area in Parit Indah Village, Kampar, Riau province, Indonesia, September 8. 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
An Indonesian soldier uses swimming goggles to protect his eyes from smoke while helping to fight a fire in a peatland forest area in Parit Indah Village, Kampar, Riau province, Indonesia, September 8. 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Close
8 / 15
Students, wearing face masks, walk in front of their school as they prepare to head home due to the unhealthy quality of air in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Students, wearing face masks, walk in front of their school as they prepare to head home due to the unhealthy quality of air in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Students, wearing face masks, walk in front of their school as they prepare to head home due to the unhealthy quality of air in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
9 / 15
Indonesian soldiers arrive at Talang Betutu airport in Palembang to reinforce firefighter teams in south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian soldiers arrive at Talang Betutu airport in Palembang to reinforce firefighter teams in south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Indonesian soldiers arrive at Talang Betutu airport in Palembang to reinforce firefighter teams in south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
10 / 15
An aerial view of a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An aerial view of a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
An aerial view of a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
11 / 15
An Indonesian soldier and volunteers try to extinguish a fire in a peatland in Rimbo Long, Kampar, Riau province, Indonesia, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rony Muharrman/Antara Foto

An Indonesian soldier and volunteers try to extinguish a fire in a peatland in Rimbo Long, Kampar, Riau province, Indonesia, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rony Muharrman/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
An Indonesian soldier and volunteers try to extinguish a fire in a peatland in Rimbo Long, Kampar, Riau province, Indonesia, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rony Muharrman/Antara Foto
Close
12 / 15
An Mi-17 helicopter collects water from a canal to be used on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Mi-17 helicopter collects water from a canal to be used on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
An Mi-17 helicopter collects water from a canal to be used on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
13 / 15
A student wearing a face mask looks out from a window of his classroom in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A student wearing a face mask looks out from a window of his classroom in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A student wearing a face mask looks out from a window of his classroom in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
14 / 15
Residents carry water as they try to extinguish fires near their homes at Pal 7 village in Ogan Ilir district, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

Residents carry water as they try to extinguish fires near their homes at Pal 7 village in Ogan Ilir district, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Residents carry water as they try to extinguish fires near their homes at Pal 7 village in Ogan Ilir district, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
New human ancestor found

New human ancestor found

Next Slideshows

New human ancestor found

New human ancestor found

Homo naledi, a newly discovered ancient species related to humans, appears to have buried its dead.

10 Sep 2015
Landing on Lesbos

Landing on Lesbos

Hundreds of migrants arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos before moving on to the mainland.

09 Sep 2015
Trump on the Hill

Trump on the Hill

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

09 Sep 2015
Migrant lodgings

Migrant lodgings

Tents, deserted hotels and refugee camps form makeshift homes for migrants as they flee for Europe.

09 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures