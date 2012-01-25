Edition:
United Kingdom

Fireworks explosion in Thailand

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

A Lunar New Year fireworks display is seen in Suphan Buri, Thialand, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

A Lunar New Year fireworks display is seen in Suphan Buri, Thialand, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 10
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

An official checks the area after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

An official checks the area after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
2 / 10
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Officials check the remaining fireworks after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Officials check the remaining fireworks after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
3 / 10
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

A resident checks her house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

A resident checks her house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
4 / 10
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

A resident sits in his house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

A resident sits in his house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
5 / 10
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

A general view is seen from a house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

A general view is seen from a house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
6 / 10
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Officials check the remaining fireworks after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Officials check the remaining fireworks after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
7 / 10
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

A resident checks his house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

A resident checks his house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
8 / 10
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

A general view of houses is seen after they were destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

A general view of houses is seen after they were destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
9 / 10
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

A resident checks his house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

A resident checks his house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
10 / 10

Fireworks explosion in Thailand

Fireworks explosion in Thailand Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

The 10 richest presidents

The 10 richest presidents
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »