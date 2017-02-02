First 100 days of Trump
DAY 13 / FEBRUARY 1: President Donald Trump met with Wayne LaPierre (R), executive vice president of the National Rifle Association and Paula White (L) from the New Christian Destiny Center regarding the Supreme Court nomination of Neil Gorsuch....more
DAY 12 / JANUARY 31: President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, picking the 49-year-old federal appeals court judge to restore the court's conservative majority and help shape rulings on divisive issues such...more
DAY 11 / JANUARY 30: President Donald Trump signed an order that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regulations, but the policy will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration. Trump's latest...more
DAY 10 / JANUARY 29: President Trump fought back amid growing international criticism, outrage from civil rights activists and legal challenges over his abrupt order for a halt on arrivals of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority...more
DAY 9 / JANUARY 28: Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump agreed to try to rebuild U.S.-Russia ties and to cooperate in Syria, the Kremlin said, after the two men spoke for the first time since Trump's inauguration. U.S.-Russia...more
DAY 8 / JANUARY 27: Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States sparked confusion and anger after immigrants and refugees were kept off flights and left stranded in airports. In his most...more
DAY 7 / JANUARY 26: Rogue Twitter feeds voicing employee concerns at more than a dozen U.S. government agencies were launched in defiance of what they say are President Trump's attempts to muzzle federal climate change research and other...more
DAY 6 / JANUARY 25: President Trump signed directives to build a wall along the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexican border and strip federal funding from "sanctuary" cities that shield illegal immigrants, as he charged ahead with sweeping and divisive plans to...more
DAY 5 / JANUARY 24: President Trump signed two executive orders to move forward with construction of the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental actions in favor of expanding...more
DAY 4 / JANUARY 23: President Trump signed an executive order for the reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy, a global gag rule that bans U.S.-funded groups around the world from discussing abortion, a move that was widely expected but nonetheless...more
DAY 3 / JANUARY 22: Asked on NBC's "Meet the Press" why White House press secretary Sean Spicer was uttering provable falsehoods about the inauguration crowd size, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway fired back. "If we are going to keep...more
DAY 2 / JANUARY 21: Hundreds of thousands of women filled the streets of major American cities to lead an unprecedented wave of international protests against President Donald Trump, mocking and denouncing the new U.S. leader one day after his...more
DAY 1 / JANUARY 20: President Trump took power as the 45th president of the United States and pledged to end what he called an "American carnage" of rusted factories and crime in an inaugural address that was a populist and nationalist rallying cry....more
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the month of January.
Welcome to Hotel Mosul
Inside the damaged five-star Ninewah Oberoi Hotel in Mosul.
Grim aftermath inside Quebec mosque after deadly shooting
WARNING: CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT: Haunting images of the bloodstained walls and floors inside the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec after the killing of six...
The presidency of Donald Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.