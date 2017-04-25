First lady Melania Trump
First lady Melania Trump reads the children's book "Party Animals" at the 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk with their son Barron to Marine One at the White House in Washington, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First lady Melania Trump waves as she arrives ahead of President Trump's State of the Union speech. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump walks along the Colonnade at the White House in Washington, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando-Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool
First lady Melania Trump arrives to welcome President Donald Trump at West Palm Beach International airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Commander in Chief/Salute to Armed Forces Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump (not pictured) attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Incoming first lady Melania Trump adjusts son Barron's tie as they attend the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Jordan�s King Abdullah and Queen Rania in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet a marching band as they arrive at Trump International Golf club to watch Super Bowl LI between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania attend the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Akie Abe (R) attend dinner with President Donald Trump, first lady Melania, and Robert Kraft (2nd-L), owner of the New England Patriots at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos...more
First lady Melania Trump and China's first lady Peng Liyuan applaud after students performed for them at Bak Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
First lady Melania Trump welcomes guests for an International Women's Day luncheon in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Melania Trump applauds as 2017 Secretary of State�s International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award winner Sister Carolin Tahhan Fachakh of Syria sits behind her during the award ceremony at the State Department in Washington, March 29, 2017....more
President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (L) greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara as they arrive at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
President Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to a church service at the National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President-elect Donald Trump's wife Melania carries a gift to present to first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama as the Trumps arrive for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump as he is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family to formally sign his cabinet nominations into law, at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool
Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
