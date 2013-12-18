Edition:
Fish farming in Greece

<p>Newborn sea bass swim inside a glass container at a hatchery of Selonda fish farming company in Psachna village on Evia island, about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. The future of Greece's aquaculture industry is important for the country as a whole, as it tries to claw back years of lost competitiveness. Six years of deep recession have shrunk the economy by a quarter and shut thousands of businesses and fish farming is seen as one of the few sectors that could help pull Greece out of its economic quagmire - if it sorts itself out first. Fish, mainly sea bass and sea bream, was Greece's second-biggest agricultural export last year, beating even its famed olive oil. The sector currently employs about 20,000 people, and is one of the few industries -- alongside tourism - that has enjoyed strong demand, especially by international customers. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Newborn sea bass swim inside a glass container at a hatchery of Selonda fish farming company in Psachna village on Evia island, about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. The future of Greece's aquaculture industry is important for the country as a whole, as it tries to claw back years of lost competitiveness. Six years of deep recession have shrunk the economy by a quarter and shut thousands of businesses and fish farming is seen as one of the few sectors that could help pull Greece out of its economic quagmire - if it sorts itself out first. Fish, mainly sea bass and sea bream, was Greece's second-biggest agricultural export last year, beating even its famed olive oil. The sector currently employs about 20,000 people, and is one of the few industries -- alongside tourism - that has enjoyed strong demand, especially by international customers. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>An ichthyologist - a scientist who studies fish - works between plastic cans containing plankton at a hatchery of Selonda fish farming company in Psachna village on Evia island, about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

An ichthyologist - a scientist who studies fish - works between plastic cans containing plankton at a hatchery of Selonda fish farming company in Psachna village on Evia island, about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Plastic cans containing plankton are seen inside a hatchery of Selonda fish farming company in Psachna village on Evia island about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Plastic cans containing plankton are seen inside a hatchery of Selonda fish farming company in Psachna village on Evia island about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Stavroula Chasandra, 35, an ichthyologist - a scientist who studies fish - of Selonda fish farming company holds a glass container with newborn sea bass at a hatchery in Psachna village on Evia island, about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Stavroula Chasandra, 35, an ichthyologist - a scientist who studies fish - of Selonda fish farming company holds a glass container with newborn sea bass at a hatchery in Psachna village on Evia island, about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>A view at the interior of a hatchery of Selonda fish farming company in Psachna village on Evia island, about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A view at the interior of a hatchery of Selonda fish farming company in Psachna village on Evia island, about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Veronica Labrou, 35, an employee of Selonda fish farming company drops dry feed into a tank with fish at a hatchery in Psachna village on Evia island, about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Veronica Labrou, 35, an employee of Selonda fish farming company drops dry feed into a tank with fish at a hatchery in Psachna village on Evia island, about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Workers of Selonda fish farming company pull fishnets at a beach near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Workers of Selonda fish farming company pull fishnets at a beach near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>A worker of Selonda fish farming company repairs fishnets at a beach near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A worker of Selonda fish farming company repairs fishnets at a beach near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>A general view of a fish farm of Selonda company in Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A general view of a fish farm of Selonda company in Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>A crane raises a net with fish from a round cage at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A crane raises a net with fish from a round cage at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>A crane raises a net with fish from a round cage at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A crane raises a net with fish from a round cage at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Workers fill thermal-insulated boxes with fish onboard a floating platform at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Workers fill thermal-insulated boxes with fish onboard a floating platform at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>An ichtyologist - a scientist who studies fish - conducts tests on sea bass inside a laboratory at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

An ichtyologist - a scientist who studies fish - conducts tests on sea bass inside a laboratory at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>A worker stands atop thermal-insulated boxes with fish onboard a cargo ship at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A worker stands atop thermal-insulated boxes with fish onboard a cargo ship at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>An ichtyologist - a scientist who studies fish - conducts tests on sea bream inside a laboratory at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

An ichtyologist - a scientist who studies fish - conducts tests on sea bream inside a laboratory at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Workers collect sea bass inside a packing station of Selonda fish farming company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Workers collect sea bass inside a packing station of Selonda fish farming company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Workers pack sea bass inside a packing station of Selonda fish farming company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Workers pack sea bass inside a packing station of Selonda fish farming company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Sea bream are on sale at a market stall inside a fish market of Athens November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Sea bream are on sale at a market stall inside a fish market of Athens November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Sea bream are seen inside a thermal-insulated box at a packing station of Selonda fish farming company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Sea bream are seen inside a thermal-insulated box at a packing station of Selonda fish farming company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>A cargo ship carrying thermal-insulated boxes filled with fish sails past a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A cargo ship carrying thermal-insulated boxes filled with fish sails past a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

