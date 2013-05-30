Fishing for snakeheads
Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries assistant biologist Mike Isel (R) operates a stunboat in Little Hunting Creek off the Potomac River, Virginia, May 23, 2013. They're freakishly strong, hungry air-breathers that can survive for short periods on land. But northern snakehead fish, once viewed as an unstoppable scourge in U.S. waters, may have gotten a bad rap. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries biologist John Odenkirk (R) and intern Jarrett Talley (L) net northern snakehead fish deep into a shoreline on a stunboat in Little Hunting Creek off the Potomac River, Virginia, May 23, 2013. The threat of the snakehead, native to China's Yangtze basin, which is believed to spawn repeatedly during the year unlike other species that spawn just once, is that it is such a hardy newcomer that it could squeeze out longer-established and more desired fish in their areas. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries biologist John Odenkirk (R) transfers a northern snakehead fish over to intern Jarrett Talley (L) and into a holding tank after returning from Little Hunting Creek off the Potomac River, Virginia, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A large northern snakehead fish is weighed on shore by Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries biologists at Pohick Bay, Virginia, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Biologist John Odenkirk handles a large northern snakehead fish aboard his stunboat in waters off the Potomac River, Virginia, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A large northern snakehead fish is dissected and filleted by Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries biologists at Pohick Bay, Virginia, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Biologist John Odenkirk (R) and intern Jarrett Talley (L) transfer a large northern snakehead fish on their stunboat in waters off the Potomac River, Virginia, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A large northern snakehead fish is weighed by Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries assistant biologist Mike Isel (R) and recorded by intern Jarrett Talley at Pohick Bay, Virginia, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Biologist John Odenkirk uses a magnifying glass to read a tag on a northern snakehead fish on a stunboat in Little Hunting Creek off the Potomac River, Virginia, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A large northern snakehead fish is dissected by Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries assistant biologist Mike Isel at Pohick Bay, Virginia, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Northern snakehead fish are dissected by Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries assistant biologist Mike Isel (C) and biologist John Odenkirk (R), while intern Jarrett Talley records data at Pohick Bay, Virginia, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries biologist John Odenkirk (R) and intern Jarrett Talley (L) ready themselves to net northern snakehead fish on a stunboat in Little Hunting Creek off the Potomac River, Virginia, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries biologist John Odenkirk starts his day in pursuit of northern snakehead fish, putting his workboat into the water at Pohick Bay, Virginia, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries biologist John Odenkirk measures a small northern snakehead fish aboard a stunboat in waters off the Potomac River, Virginia, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Biologist John Odenkirk (C) and intern Jarrett Talley (R) net northern snakehead fish on a stunboat in Little Hunting Creek off the Potomac River, Virginia, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Northern snakehead fish are seen in a Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries boat near Mt. Vernon, Virginia, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries intern Jarrett Talley (L) waves to fishermen on shore after a day of pursuing northern snakehead fish on the Potomac River, Virginia, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries biologist John Odenkirk (R) and intern Jarrett Talley (L) look for northern snakehead fish on a stunboat in Little Hunting Creek off the Potomac River, Virginia, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A large northern snakehead fish is dissected and filleted by Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries biologists at Pohick Bay, Virginia, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Northern snakehead fish are seen in a cooler on a Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries boat near Mt. Vernon, Virginia, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
