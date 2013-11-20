Edition:
Fishing with fridges after the typhoon

<p>Boys maneuver their boat, made from a broken fridge and bamboo, to the beach in Tanauan, Philippines, November 20, 2013. After losing their boats and houses in Typhoon Haiyan, fishermen in one destroyed village in Tanauan started building two-seated boats made of abandoned refrigerators and some wood. The first boat was made by a fisherman, whose children gave him the idea as they wanted to play in it, and soon others followed. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A boat, made from a broken fridge and bamboo, is left by fishermen beside the sea in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A boy holds up a crab after fishermen returned with a boat, made from a broken fridge, to Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A fisherman walks past a destroyed school in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Members of a fishing community rest inside a destroyed building in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>The day's catch is unloaded onto a table at a shelter for survivors after fishermen came back on their boat, made from a broken fridge, to Tanauan November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Fishermen row out in a boat, made from a broken fridge, away from their destroyed village in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Boys push their boat, made from a broken fridge, to the beach in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A boy cleans a fishing net by boat made of a broken fridge after he returned to his destroyed village in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A small fish and a crab are seen inside a boat made from a broken fridge after fishermen returned to Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A boy rests by a boat, made from a broken fridge, that just returned to a destroyed village in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A fisherman carries his catch after returning by a boat, made from a broken fridge, to his destroyed village in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A man burns debris collected from destroyed buildings in a village of fishermen in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Fishermen carry a boat made from a broken fridge to the beach in Tanauan November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A boy walks away from a boat, made from a broken fridge, after returning to his destroyed village in Tanauan November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Children play by the side of a boat, made from a broken fridge, after fishermen returned in it to their destroyed village in Tanauan November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

