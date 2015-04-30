Edition:
Five days under the rubble

Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, five days after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hundreds of onlookers cheered as rescuers toiling amid the rubble left by Nepal's earthquake pulled the boy to safety, a rare moment of joy for a country struggling to cope with the disaster. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Officials said the chances of finding more survivors were fading as the death toll neared 5,500, but Nepal's Armed Police Force managed to save Pema Lama from the collapsed ruins of Kathmandu's Hilton Hotel."I saw the police drilling for four hours to remove mounds of debris before they could pull him out," said Ambar Giri, a medical worker who was at the scene. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

"This is the first time ever that we have ever rescued a live person after 144 hours. I think this is exceptional case around the world where a live person has been rescued from a collapsed structure. Thank you so much," said rescue operations office, D.B. Kunwar. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Officials say his motorcycle saved Pema Lama from getting crushed. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Survivor Pema Lama was rescued by Nepal's Armed Police Force and carried on a stretcher and in a neck brace to a waiting ambulance. A large crowd broke into applause when people saw that the teenager was alive. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Lama was conscious, held the hand of one of his rescuers and looked towards a large group of photographers and television news crews as he was brought to safety, a Reuters photographer at the scene said. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

The rescuer, Nepali police official L.B. Basnet, told reporters the boy had spoken to him in the rubble and asked for water. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Members of the security forces hoisted Nepali police official L.B. Basnet onto their shoulders to more cheers from the crowd. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Several bodies were also found in the rubble of the hotel on Thursday, where heavy rain earlier in the day had hampered rescue efforts. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

