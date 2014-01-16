Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jan 16, 2014 | 4:10am GMT

Five years since Miracle on the Hudson

<p>Passengers stand on the wings of a U.S. Airways plane as a ferry pulls up to it after it landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. After splash landing on the Hudson all 155 passengers and crew members were rescued. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Passengers stand on the wings of a U.S. Airways plane as a ferry pulls up to it after it landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. After splash landing on the Hudson all 155 passengers and crew members were rescued. REUTERS/Brendan...more

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Passengers stand on the wings of a U.S. Airways plane as a ferry pulls up to it after it landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. After splash landing on the Hudson all 155 passengers and crew members were rescued. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
1 / 20
<p>Emergency personnel search for passengers after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. Today marks the 5-year anniversary of what's been dubbed as the Miracle on the Hudson. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Emergency personnel search for passengers after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. Today marks the 5-year anniversary of what's been dubbed as the Miracle on the Hudson. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Emergency personnel search for passengers after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. Today marks the 5-year anniversary of what's been dubbed as the Miracle on the Hudson. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
2 / 20
<p>Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane crashed into the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane crashed into the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane crashed into the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
3 / 20
<p>Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009.REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009.REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009.REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
4 / 20
<p>Passengers, including Australian singer Emma Cowan, 26, (C) wait to be rescued after a U.S. Airways plane crashed into the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Passengers, including Australian singer Emma Cowan, 26, (C) wait to be rescued after a U.S. Airways plane crashed into the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Passengers, including Australian singer Emma Cowan, 26, (C) wait to be rescued after a U.S. Airways plane crashed into the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
5 / 20
<p>An inflated life jacket floats in the water after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

An inflated life jacket floats in the water after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, January 16, 2014

An inflated life jacket floats in the water after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
6 / 20
<p>Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
7 / 20
<p>Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
8 / 20
<p>Rescue workers arrive near the scene of a U.S. Airways plane crash in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East</p>

Rescue workers arrive near the scene of a U.S. Airways plane crash in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Rescue workers arrive near the scene of a U.S. Airways plane crash in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East

Close
9 / 20
<p>Divers swim beside a U.S. Airways plane after it landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Divers swim beside a U.S. Airways plane after it landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Divers swim beside a U.S. Airways plane after it landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
10 / 20
<p>The tailfin of the US Airways Airbus A320 jetliner which is secured to the side of the seawall of the Hudson River is seen awaiting removal in New York, January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East</p>

The tailfin of the US Airways Airbus A320 jetliner which is secured to the side of the seawall of the Hudson River is seen awaiting removal in New York, January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East

Thursday, January 16, 2014

The tailfin of the US Airways Airbus A320 jetliner which is secured to the side of the seawall of the Hudson River is seen awaiting removal in New York, January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East

Close
11 / 20
<p>Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
12 / 20
<p>An injured person is loaded into an ambulance near the scene of a U.S. Airways plane crash in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East</p>

An injured person is loaded into an ambulance near the scene of a U.S. Airways plane crash in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East

Thursday, January 16, 2014

An injured person is loaded into an ambulance near the scene of a U.S. Airways plane crash in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East

Close
13 / 20
<p>Passengers stand on the wings of a U.S. Airways plane as a ferry pulls up to it after it landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Passengers stand on the wings of a U.S. Airways plane as a ferry pulls up to it after it landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Passengers stand on the wings of a U.S. Airways plane as a ferry pulls up to it after it landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
14 / 20
<p>A passenger is transported by emergency personnel after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009.REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A passenger is transported by emergency personnel after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009.REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, January 16, 2014

A passenger is transported by emergency personnel after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009.REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
15 / 20
<p>A seat from a U.S. Airways plane floats in the water after it crashed into the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A seat from a U.S. Airways plane floats in the water after it crashed into the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, January 16, 2014

A seat from a U.S. Airways plane floats in the water after it crashed into the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
16 / 20
<p>The wreckage of the US Airways airplane that crashed in the Hudson River emerges out of the river as emergency crew workers attempt to hoist it with a crane in New York, January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

The wreckage of the US Airways airplane that crashed in the Hudson River emerges out of the river as emergency crew workers attempt to hoist it with a crane in New York, January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Thursday, January 16, 2014

The wreckage of the US Airways airplane that crashed in the Hudson River emerges out of the river as emergency crew workers attempt to hoist it with a crane in New York, January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
17 / 20
<p>Capt. Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger and 1st Officer Jeffrey Skiles go through their pre-flight routine before leaving for North Carolina at LaGuardia Airport in New York October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool</p>

Capt. Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger and 1st Officer Jeffrey Skiles go through their pre-flight routine before leaving for North Carolina at LaGuardia Airport in New York October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Capt. Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger and 1st Officer Jeffrey Skiles go through their pre-flight routine before leaving for North Carolina at LaGuardia Airport in New York October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool

Close
18 / 20
<p>Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger embraces a passenger from the US Airways Flight 1549 which landed safely on the Hudson River in 2009, before a news conference marking the fifth anniversary of the incident, in New York January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger embraces a passenger from the US Airways Flight 1549 which landed safely on the Hudson River in 2009, before a news conference marking the fifth anniversary of the incident, in New York January 15, 2014....more

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger embraces a passenger from the US Airways Flight 1549 which landed safely on the Hudson River in 2009, before a news conference marking the fifth anniversary of the incident, in New York January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
19 / 20
<p>Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger (3rd L) raises a toast with passengers and rescue crew marking the fifth anniversary of the US Airways Flight 1549 landing on the Hudson River, in New York January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger (3rd L) raises a toast with passengers and rescue crew marking the fifth anniversary of the US Airways Flight 1549 landing on the Hudson River, in New York January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger (3rd L) raises a toast with passengers and rescue crew marking the fifth anniversary of the US Airways Flight 1549 landing on the Hudson River, in New York January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Village bullfight

Village bullfight

Next Slideshows

Village bullfight

Village bullfight

A village in Nepal organizes a bullfight during a festival that commemorates the ushering in of warmer weather and longer days.

15 Jan 2014
Detroit Auto Show front ends

Detroit Auto Show front ends

A look at the front ends of some of the hottest vehicles in Detroit

14 Jan 2014
Coming of age in Japan

Coming of age in Japan

Japanese men and women who were born in 1993 celebrate Coming of Age Day in Tokyo.

14 Jan 2014
Sochi from the sky

Sochi from the sky

An aerial view of the venues and the landmarks of Sochi ahead of the Winter Olympics.

14 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

Chinese paramilitary training

Chinese paramilitary training

Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Action Putin

Action Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes on physical pursuits in his downtime.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures