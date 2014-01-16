Five years since Miracle on the Hudson
Passengers stand on the wings of a U.S. Airways plane as a ferry pulls up to it after it landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. After splash landing on the Hudson all 155 passengers and crew members were rescued. REUTERS/Brendan...more
Passengers stand on the wings of a U.S. Airways plane as a ferry pulls up to it after it landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. After splash landing on the Hudson all 155 passengers and crew members were rescued. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Emergency personnel search for passengers after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. Today marks the 5-year anniversary of what's been dubbed as the Miracle on the Hudson. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Emergency personnel search for passengers after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. Today marks the 5-year anniversary of what's been dubbed as the Miracle on the Hudson. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane crashed into the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane crashed into the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009.REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009.REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Passengers, including Australian singer Emma Cowan, 26, (C) wait to be rescued after a U.S. Airways plane crashed into the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Passengers, including Australian singer Emma Cowan, 26, (C) wait to be rescued after a U.S. Airways plane crashed into the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An inflated life jacket floats in the water after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An inflated life jacket floats in the water after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rescue workers arrive near the scene of a U.S. Airways plane crash in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East
Rescue workers arrive near the scene of a U.S. Airways plane crash in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East
Divers swim beside a U.S. Airways plane after it landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Divers swim beside a U.S. Airways plane after it landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The tailfin of the US Airways Airbus A320 jetliner which is secured to the side of the seawall of the Hudson River is seen awaiting removal in New York, January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East
The tailfin of the US Airways Airbus A320 jetliner which is secured to the side of the seawall of the Hudson River is seen awaiting removal in New York, January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East
Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An injured person is loaded into an ambulance near the scene of a U.S. Airways plane crash in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East
An injured person is loaded into an ambulance near the scene of a U.S. Airways plane crash in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East
Passengers stand on the wings of a U.S. Airways plane as a ferry pulls up to it after it landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Passengers stand on the wings of a U.S. Airways plane as a ferry pulls up to it after it landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A passenger is transported by emergency personnel after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009.REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A passenger is transported by emergency personnel after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009.REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A seat from a U.S. Airways plane floats in the water after it crashed into the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A seat from a U.S. Airways plane floats in the water after it crashed into the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The wreckage of the US Airways airplane that crashed in the Hudson River emerges out of the river as emergency crew workers attempt to hoist it with a crane in New York, January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
The wreckage of the US Airways airplane that crashed in the Hudson River emerges out of the river as emergency crew workers attempt to hoist it with a crane in New York, January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Capt. Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger and 1st Officer Jeffrey Skiles go through their pre-flight routine before leaving for North Carolina at LaGuardia Airport in New York October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool
Capt. Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger and 1st Officer Jeffrey Skiles go through their pre-flight routine before leaving for North Carolina at LaGuardia Airport in New York October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool
Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger embraces a passenger from the US Airways Flight 1549 which landed safely on the Hudson River in 2009, before a news conference marking the fifth anniversary of the incident, in New York January 15, 2014....more
Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger embraces a passenger from the US Airways Flight 1549 which landed safely on the Hudson River in 2009, before a news conference marking the fifth anniversary of the incident, in New York January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger (3rd L) raises a toast with passengers and rescue crew marking the fifth anniversary of the US Airways Flight 1549 landing on the Hudson River, in New York January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger (3rd L) raises a toast with passengers and rescue crew marking the fifth anniversary of the US Airways Flight 1549 landing on the Hudson River, in New York January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Village bullfight
A village in Nepal organizes a bullfight during a festival that commemorates the ushering in of warmer weather and longer days.
Detroit Auto Show front ends
A look at the front ends of some of the hottest vehicles in Detroit
Coming of age in Japan
Japanese men and women who were born in 1993 celebrate Coming of Age Day in Tokyo.
Sochi from the sky
An aerial view of the venues and the landmarks of Sochi ahead of the Winter Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
China Fashion Week
Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
Chinese paramilitary training
Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Action Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes on physical pursuits in his downtime.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.