Flash floods hit Utah

A girl jumps off a mound of dirt that was piled up with one of the vehicles found after a flash flood, in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. Flash floods killed nine people near Utah's border with Arizona when a "large wall of water" triggered by heavy rain pounding nearby canyons swept them away in their cars, officials said on Tuesday. REUTERS/David Becker

