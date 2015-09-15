Edition:
Flash floods hit Utah

A girl jumps off a mound of dirt that was piled up with one of the vehicles found after a flash flood, in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. Flash floods killed nine people near Utah's border with Arizona when a "large wall of water" triggered by heavy rain pounding nearby canyons swept them away in their cars, officials said on Tuesday. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents search along the Short Creek bank after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents walk along a street after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents look down a 50-foot gorge that was created after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents watch rescuers search along the Short Creek after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents search along the Short Creek bank after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents look down a 50-foot gorge that was created after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

A resident takes pictures of an estimated 50-foot deep gorge that was created after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents walk across one of the many flooded streets after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents search along the Short Creek after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents look down an estimated 50-foot deep gorge that was created after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents watch rescuers search along the Short Creek after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Rescuers walk along the bank of Short Creek while searching for missing residents after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents watch rescuers search along the Short Creek after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Rescuers search along the Short Creek bank after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents walk along the bank of Short Creek while searching for missing residents after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Construction equipments clear debris after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents walk through a debris-covered street after flash floods in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

