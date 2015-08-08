Flashback: Aurora movie massacre
Colorado movie shooter James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Police investigate at the movie theater where 12 people were killed and 70 wounded as they watched a midnight premiere of a Batman film in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The Century 16 Theatre in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon
Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Wark
Investigators examine the shooting suspect's vehicle in Aurora, Colorado on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield
Tom Sullivan holds up a photo of his son Alex Sullivan pleading the media to help find him, outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semon
Law enforcement officers line a window with wires for an explosion at the apartment where James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An investigator carries out a computer hard drive from the apartment of James Holmes in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jeremy Papasso
Firefighters move a propane tank outside the apartment complex where James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Batman logo is covered in dirt at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People participate in a vigil for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Marlene Knobbe (2nd R), grandmother of massacre victim Micayla Medek waves as Medek's casket is loaded into a hearse after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. Standing (L-R) is Medek's cousin James Vigil, brother Shane and Kailyn Vigil, second...more
Pallbearers escort the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik to a hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A sign is seen at a memorial for the theater-goers killed in the July 20, 2012 mass shooting, in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Students grieve as they leave a memorial honoring AJ Boik, who was killed in the shooting, in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Windan Palmer, 2, runs around pinwheels set up as a memorial to those killed in Aurora, Colorado July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Victims and family of victims wearing Batman clothes arrive for the second court appearance of James Holmes, in Centennial, Colorado July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rita Paulina, shot twice in the arm and once in the leg, leaves the second court appearance of James Holmes in Centennial, Colorado July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A new sign adorns Theater 9 during the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Shooting victim Pierce O'Farrill and other guests wait before the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Jansen Young (L) who was in theater 9 with slain victim Jonathan Blunk, stands with her aunt Sherrie Hawley after the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool
Arlene and Robert Holmes, parents of James Holmes, leave his arraignment in Centennial, Colorado March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
James Holmes and his defense attorney Daniel King sit in court for an advisement hearing at the Arapahoe County Justice Center in Centennial, Colorado June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Cross/Pool
James Holmes (L) is seated during his trial in Arapahoe County District Court in Centennial, Colorado in this still image captured from a pool video footage April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV/Pool
Victims and family members of victims leave Arapahoe County District Court in Centennial, Colorado April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Evan Semon
Josh Nowlan (R) leaves Arapahoe County District Court in Centennial, Colorado April 27, 2015. Nowlan was shot in the left calf and right arm during a mass shooting in Aurora on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon
Larry Trujillo (R), Denver's former fire chief and Colorado's director of Homeland Security, walks out of Arapahoe County District Court with his wife Michelle Trujillo in Centennial, Colorado April 27, 2015. The Trujillos' daughter Tayler Trujillo...more
Next Slideshows
MH370 families seek answers
Angry relatives of passengers aboard MH370 clash with police in China, as the search for debris continues on remote Indian Ocean island beaches.
The world's jobless
A look at unemployment rates around the world.
I am indigenous
The faces and experiences of indigenous people around the world.
The Republican debates
Seventeen GOP candidates square off in the first two debates in Cleveland.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.