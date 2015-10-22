Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Oct 22, 2015 | 3:45am BST

Flashback: Benghazi attack

An armed gunman reacts as the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An armed gunman reacts as the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
An armed gunman reacts as the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
1 / 16
The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
2 / 16
The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
3 / 16
The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
4 / 16
Damage at the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Damage at the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
Damage at the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
5 / 16
A man stands inside the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A man stands inside the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
A man stands inside the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
6 / 16
An interior view of the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An interior view of the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
An interior view of the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
7 / 16
An interior view of the damage at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An interior view of the damage at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
An interior view of the damage at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
8 / 16
A man walks past a burnt car at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A man walks past a burnt car at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
A man walks past a burnt car at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
9 / 16
An exterior view of the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An exterior view of the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
An exterior view of the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
10 / 16
People stand near a burnt car at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

People stand near a burnt car at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
People stand near a burnt car at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
11 / 16
A U.S. flag is seen at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A U.S. flag is seen at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
A U.S. flag is seen at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
12 / 16
White House staff are pictured after they lowered the U.S. flag to half staff on the roof of the White House, September 12, 2012, following the death of U.S. Ambassador to Libya, Chris Stevens and others in Benghazi. REUTERS/Jason Reed

White House staff are pictured after they lowered the U.S. flag to half staff on the roof of the White House, September 12, 2012, following the death of U.S. Ambassador to Libya, Chris Stevens and others in Benghazi. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
White House staff are pictured after they lowered the U.S. flag to half staff on the roof of the White House, September 12, 2012, following the death of U.S. Ambassador to Libya, Chris Stevens and others in Benghazi. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
13 / 16
President Obama walks with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton past the flag-draped transfer case of one of four Americans who died, during a transfer of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Obama walks with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton past the flag-draped transfer case of one of four Americans who died, during a transfer of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason...more

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2012
President Obama walks with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton past the flag-draped transfer case of one of four Americans who died, during a transfer of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
14 / 16
The remains of Americans killed in Benghazi are taken off a transport aircraft during a return of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The remains of Americans killed in Benghazi are taken off a transport aircraft during a return of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2012
The remains of Americans killed in Benghazi are taken off a transport aircraft during a return of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
15 / 16
A military service member salutes during a transfer of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A military service member salutes during a transfer of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2012
A military service member salutes during a transfer of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
1985 and now

1985 and now

Next Slideshows

1985 and now

1985 and now

On the eve of Back to the Future day, the date Marty McFly traveled to in the film, we compare the world in 1985 with now.

22 Oct 2015
Israeli-Palestinian tensions surge

Israeli-Palestinian tensions surge

Tensions reach new highs after weeks of violence.

21 Oct 2015
Uproar after children burned alive

Uproar after children burned alive

Police in India have arrested four men over allegations they burnt alive two low-caste children, feeding concerns of rising intolerance.

21 Oct 2015
Battleground Syria

Battleground Syria

Residents face mounting danger as the battle for control in Syria continues.

21 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures