Flashback: Boots on the ground in Iraq
U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman HM1 Richard Barnett, assigned to the 1st Marine Division, holds an Iraqi child in central Iraq March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U.S. Marine Corp Assaultman Kirk Dalrymple watches as a statue of Iraq's President Saddam Hussein falls in central Baghdad's Firdaus Square, April 9, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. Marines kick in a door while securing a building next to the main hospital in central Baghdad April 15, 2003, to be used as a temporary Iraqi police headquarters. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
U.S. soldiers push the car of an Iraqi man to start the engine at a check point in north Baghdad June 13, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi man suspected of having explosives in his car is held after being arrested by the U.S army near Baquba, Iraq, October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A U.S Marine directs truck movement at his base on sunset in the Iraqi town of Falluja, 50-km (30 miles) west of Baghdad, December 22, 2004. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An assault team member of U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Task Force Ironhorse) carries a crying Iraqi child out of a house during a pre-dawn raid in the village of Gritz, south of Baquba November 11, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A U.S. helicopter patrols the area around Baghdad November 8, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An Iraqi woman tries to explain that she has nothing to do with illegal fuel as soldiers from the 2nd battalion, 32nd Field Artillery brigade patrol search for illegal fuel sellers in Baghdad August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of U.S. Marines 4th platoon Alpha Company, 2nd RECON Battalion guards suspected Iraqi insurgents detained during a night raid in the remote Albo Hawa village of Ramadi in western Iraq, January 18, 2005. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
U.S. soldiers blindfold an Iraqi man after arresting him during a night patrol at the Zafraniya neighborhood, southeast of Baghdad September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Private George from the U.S. army 2nd Battalion, 70 Armor cleans his face after driving in a sand storm on the desert in Iraq south of the city of Karbala, March 25, 2003. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
U.S. Marines carry an injured colleague to a helicopter near the city of Falluja, November 10, 2004. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
A soldier of U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Task Force Ironhorse) searches through dense vegetation around the Diala river where Iraqi militants are hiding outside Baquba early November 13, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An Iraqi baby lies in a cradle while a woman argues with U.S. soldiers of 1/8 Bravo Company searching for weapons, explosives and information about militants in the area during a foot patrol in a neighborhood of Mosul June 26, 2008. REUTERS/Eduardo...more
U.S. soldier Staff Sergent Russell Massey, of Michigan, with 4th Platoon, G Company, 3rd Squadron 2nd Stryker Cavalry Regiment throws an incendiary grenade during a patrol in the neighborhood of Muhalla 834 in Baghdad November 13, 2007....more
A U.S. soldier of the 3rd Squadron 61st Cavalry Regiment shields himself from the dust as Blackhawk helicopters take off from the city of Salman Pak, south of Baghdad, March 5, 2007. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Marines of the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Fox Company "Raiders" take cover from Iraqi fire as British artillery rounds explode behind during the early stage of the push into southern Iraq to take control of the main port of Umm Qasr on...more
A U.S. soldier from the 2nd battalion, 32nd Field Artillery brigade casts a shadow on an empty intersection during a patrol in Baghdad August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An Iraqi soldier sleeps next to his Kalashnikov rifle on the roof of a base in Baquba June 29, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A U.S. soldier redirects people outside of the United Nation headquarters in Baghdad August 19, 2003. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A row of U.S. Army helmets are perched on M-16 rifles during a memorial at Al Asad air base November 6, 2003 for the 15 victims of a Chinook helicopter which was shot down by insurgents. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
U.S. soldiers pray during a memorial service for late PFC Allen Brenton Jaynes from Texas, in the U.S. forces army camp in Baghdad, January 26, 2007. Jaynes was killed by a roadside bomb while four of his colleagues were wounded. REUTERS/Erik de...more
U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, Iraq December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Under the Swords of Qadisiyah, a monument constructed during Saddam Hussein's rule, U.S. soldiers from the 2nd battalion, 32nd Field Artillery brigade and Iraqi troops gather before going for a joint large scale cleaning operation in Baghdad early...more
