Flashback: BP oil spill
Fire boat response crews battle the blazing remnants of the Deepwater Horizon rig, off Louisiana, April 21, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard
Birds fly over oil on the water near Breton Sound Island, on the southern most tip of the Chandeleur Islands, south of Louisiana, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner/Greenpeace
A television reporter stands beside oil booms at the coast of South Pass, south of Venice, Louisiana, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shrimp boats are seen docked at a marina in Venice, Louisiana, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The crew of a Basler BT-67 fixed wing aircraft releases oil dispersant off the shore of Louisiana, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Stephen Lehmann/U.S. Coast Guard
Dark clouds of smoke and fire emerge as oil burns during a controlled fire in the Gulf of Mexico, May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stumberg-US Navy
Crew members from Marine Vessel Braxton Perry recover a deflection boom after three days of controlled burns in the Gulf of Mexico, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Justin Stumberg/U.S. Navy photo
A man holds a plastic bag with oil from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, south of Freemason Island, Louisiana, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Beach goers sunbathe behind a wall of hay bales, used to absorb any oil that might come ashore, on Dauphin Island, Alabama, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A boy plays in the sand at the beach while spending time with his family in Long Beach, Mississippi, May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
The Gulf Coast shrimping/fishing community and environmental groups during a protest at Grand Isle, Louisiana, May 16, 2010. REUTERS/John Quigley/Handout
Chan Darasy Mao cleans the deck of his shrimp boat as his wife Lentin sweeps the inside cabin while talking on a cellphone at Joshua's Marina in Buras, Louisiana, May 16, 2010. Mao was hired by BP to help with clean up efforts. REUTERS/Hans Deryk more
A boat passes through heavily oiled marsh near Pass a Loutre, Louisiana May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A worker scrapes oil from a beach in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, May 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Oil from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill coats concrete sea barriers in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Oil floats on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico around a work boat at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A woman looks at a line of workers contracted to clean oil that washed ashore in Dauphin Island, Alabama, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Remotely operated undersea vehicles work to cut and cap the riser pipe at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil leak, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/BP/Handout
A false-color image created by combining data from Multi-angle Imaging SpectroRadiometer (MISR) instrument aboard NASA's Terra spacecraft shows the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in this image captured on May 17, 2010, at around 16:40 UTC (11:40 am...more
Beachgoers walk past patches of oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in Pensacola Beach, Florida June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
An exhausted oil-covered brown pelican sits in a pool of oil along Queen Bess Island Pelican Rookery, 3 miles (4.8 km) northeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
President Obama during a briefing about the situation along the Gulf Coast following the BP oil spill, at the Coast Guard Venice Center, in Venice, Louisiana, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House
A hard hat from an oil worker lies in oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill on East Grand Terre Island, Louisiana, June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill swirls in various colours in shallow water on East Grand Terre Island, Louisiana, June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A contract worker rakes oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill off a beach in Grand Isle, Louisiana, June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Work crews use booms and vacuums to clean marshland impacted by oil from the Deepwater Horizon Spill near Bay Jimmy, in the Barataria Bay of Louisiana June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Oil is burned off the surface of the water near the source of the Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana, June 19, 2010. Propellers from the airplane are visible in the photo. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Brian Foret, an employee of Trussco, stands on oiled rocks along the beach front in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, July 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Workers clean up oil balls from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill as the surf brings more onto a beach in Waveland, Mississippi July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Oil is burned off the surface of the water near the source of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
