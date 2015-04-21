Flashback: BP oil spill
Fire boat response crews battle the blazing remnants of the offshore oil rig Deepwater Horizon, off Louisiana, April 21, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard
Oil floats on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico around a work boat at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
An exhausted oil-covered brown pelican sits in a pool of oil along Queen Bess Island Pelican Rookery, northeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Smoke billows from a controlled burn of spilled oil off the Louisiana coast in the Gulf of Mexico coast line, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Beach goers sunbathe behind a wall of hay bales, used to absorb any oil that might come ashore, on Dauphin Island, Alabama May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Oil is seen on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico as BP tries to stop oil leaking from the Deepwater Horizon wellhead in the Gulf of Mexico, May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Poggy fish lie dead stuck in oil in Bay Jimmy near Port Sulpher, Louisiana, June 20, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
The crew of a Basler BT-67 fixed wing aircraft release oil dispersant over an oil discharge from the mobile offshore drilling unit, Deepwater Horizon, off the shore of Louisiana, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Stephen Lehmann/U.S. Coast Guard
Oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill swirls in various colours in shallow water on East Grand Terre Island, Louisiana, June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A man holds a plastic bag with oil from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill south of Freemason Island, Louisiana, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Beachgoers look on as a crew cleaning oil from the Deepwater Horizon spill walk by on a beach in Gulf Shores, Alabama, June 25, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
An exhausted oil-covered brown pelican tries to climb over an oil containment boom along Queen Bess Island Pelican Rookery, northeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A hard hat from an oil worker lies in oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill on East Grand Terre Island, Louisiana, June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Oil is burned off the surface of the water near the source of Deepwater Horizon oil spill where BP will begin to test a new cap placed over the leak in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast, July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Gas and oil continue to leak at the Deepwater Horizon oil spill site in the Gulf of Mexico, in this frame grab captured from a BP live video feed, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/BP
Workers gather stormwater runoff and decayed organic matter on the beach in Gulfport, Mississippi, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Ben Gruber
President Obama surveys damage along the Louisiana coastline at Fourchon Beach caused after a BP oil line ruptured in the Gulf of Mexico, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Oil is seen on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Mobile, Alabama, May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Watkins/U.S. Navy
BP CEO Tony Hayward walks past protesters as he arrives to testify about the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico at the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Dark clouds of smoke and fire emerge as oil burns during a controlled fire in the Gulf of Mexico, May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stumberg-US Navy
Brian Foret, an employee of Trussco, stands on oiled rocks along the beach front in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, July 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A dead garfish lies in a marsh near Venice, Louisiana, May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Brown Pelicans, covered in oil from BP's Gulf of Mexico oil spill, huddle together in a cage at the International Bird Rescue Research Center in Buras, Louisiana, June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Two women look on as contract workers clean oil globs from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill blanket a beach in Pensacola Beach, Florida, June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Oil-tainted water from the Gulf of Mexico sits in jars placed before a group of business people and officials called "Gulf Voices" as they speak of their plight during a visit to Capitol Hill, June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Garret Graves with the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority collects an oil sample in Pass A Loutre near Venice, Louisiana, May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Journalists and members of the Louisiana Wildlife Federation stand on a sand bank in Breton Island as oil leaked from the Deepwater Horizon wellhead, May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Oil impacts Redfish Bay in Louisiana's birdsfoot delta, where the Mississippi River empties into the Gulf of Mexico, May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky/Gulf Restoration Network
A bird carcass is pictured covered with oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill on a beach in Grand Terre Island, Louisiana, June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Oil from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill coats concrete sea barriers in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A pelican coated in oil stands on the beach during stormy weather in Ship Island, Mississippi, July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Ben Gruber
EDF (Environmental Defense Fund) coastal scientist Angelina Freeman takes a sample of oil while surveying the conditions of Bartaria Bay near Venice, Louisiana, June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Members of the U.S. Army National Guard's 711 Brigade Support Battalion erect Hesco barriers to potentially stop any oil from damaging Dauphin Island, Alabama, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Work crews on boats gather to clean marshland impacted by oil from the Deepwater Horizon Spill near Bay Jimmy, in the Barataria Bay of Louisiana, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Smoke billows from a controlled burn of spilled oil off the Louisiana coast in the Gulf of Mexico coast line, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A double layer of oil booms are set up around one of the Chandeleur Islands, Louisiana, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A television reporter stands beside oil booms at the coast of South Pass, south of Venice, Louisiana, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Oil-covered pelicans sit in a pen waiting to be cleaned at a rescue center facility set up by the International Bird Rescue Research Center in Fort Jackson, Louisiana, June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Birds fly over oil on the water near Breton Sound Island, on the southern most tip of the Chandeleur Islands in the Gulf of Mexico, south of Louisiana, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner/Greenpeace
Dispersed oil caught in the wake of a transport boat floats on the Gulf of Mexico, May 18, 2010 REUTERS/Hans Deryk
