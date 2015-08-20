Flashback: Gujurat riots

Indian rioters wave sticks as they stand next to a bonfire on the streets of Ahmedabad, the main city of the Western state of Gujarat February 28, 2002. Angry crowds went on a rampage in India, destroying Muslim property in reprisals for an attack...more

Indian rioters wave sticks as they stand next to a bonfire on the streets of Ahmedabad, the main city of the Western state of Gujarat February 28, 2002. Angry crowds went on a rampage in India, destroying Muslim property in reprisals for an attack that burned 59 Hindu activists and their children alive on a train. REUTERS/Stringer

Close