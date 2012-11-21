Edition:
Flashback: Mumbai attacks

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A reporter talks on her phone as smoke is seen coming from Taj Hotel in Mumbai, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Indian commandos take up position outside "Nariman House", where armed militants are believed to be holed up, in Mumbai, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Smoke and fire billows out of the Taj Hotel in Mumbai, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A suspected gunman walks outside the premises of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus or Victoria Terminus railway station in Mumbai, November 26, 2008. REUTERS/The Times of India

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A suspected gunman walks in the premises of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus or Victoria Terminus railway station in Mumbai, November 26, 2008. REUTERS/The Times of India

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Police escort a stranded guest from Taj hotel in Mumbai, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Indian army soldiers take position during a gun battle at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A policeman walks with an elderly man after shootings by unidentified assailants at a railway station in Mumbai, November 26, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A hotel guest looks out from a broken window of the besieged Trident-Oberoi Hotel in in Mumbai, November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Closed circuit television footage shows gunmen walking across a parking lot after a shooting spree at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. REUTERS/Investigating Team Video via Reuters TV

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Smoke rises from the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A video grab shows army personnel on a balcony of the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A woman evacuated from the besieged Trident-Oberoi Hotel looks out of a bus in Mumbai, November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

An employee of the Taj Hotel comforts foreign guests in Mumbai, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

People duck as gunshots are fired from inside the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Indian National security Guard commandos rappel down from a helicopter onto the roof of Nariman House, which houses a Jewish center, in Mumbai, November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Firemen try to douse a fire at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A National Security Guard commando aims towards a window after an explosion on the fourth floor of the Nariman House where suspected militants are hiding, in Mumbai, November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A foreign tourist drinks water as she sits inside a fire brigade ambulance after being rescued from the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A view of the interior of Taj Mahal hotel, after the operations to dislodge militants ended in Mumbai, November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A National Security Guard commando fires at suspected militants believed to be hiding in Nariman House, in Mumbai, November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Peter Keep

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

National Security Guard (NSG) commandos relax after the successful operation to dislodge militants at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Relatives mourn the death of Harish Gohil, who was killed by a gunman's bullet at Nariman House, during a funeral in Mumbai, November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A view of the shattered windows at the lobby of Trident-Oberoi hotel, a day-after the operations to dislodge militants ended in Mumbai, November 29, 2008.REUTERS/Greg Beitchman

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

An Indian commando signs autographs for people in Mumbai, November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Children stand next to a wall riddled with bullet holes during a tour of the Nariman House in Mumbai, November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A bullet hole is seen in a window at a railway station in Mumbai after shootings by unidentified assailants, November 26, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

People read a newspaper carrying reports of the shootings in Mumbai, in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri, November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Local residents hold candles during a peace rally beside the Mumbai's landmark Marine Drive, in memory of those killed in the Mumbai militant attacks, November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

An ultra-Orthodox Jew mourns beside the body of Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg during the funeral for him and his wife, Rivka, in Kfar Chabad near Tel Aviv, December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

National Security Guard commandos carry the coffin of colleague Gajendra Singh, who died in the Mumbai terror strike, during a rite in New Delhi, November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

National Security Guard commandos and local people carry the coffin of commando Gajendra Singh, who died in the Mumbai attacks, in the northern Indian city of Dehradoon, November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

People gather at a funeral ceremony for those who died in militants attack in Mumbai, November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

