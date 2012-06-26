Edition:
Flashback: The Spice Girls

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

The Spice Girls receive an award at the Brit Awards in 1997. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

The Spice Girls receive an award at the Brit Awards in 1997. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

1 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Prince Charles meets The Spice Girls at a royal gala in Manchester in 1997. Prince Charles impressed onlookers by knowing each of the girls nicknames, before they planted kisses on his cheeks. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Prince Charles meets The Spice Girls at a royal gala in Manchester in 1997. Prince Charles impressed onlookers by knowing each of the girls nicknames, before they planted kisses on his cheeks. REUTERS/File

2 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

The Spice Girls leave the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris in 1996 after arriving from London for two days of promotion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

The Spice Girls leave the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris in 1996 after arriving from London for two days of promotion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

3 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Scary Spice Melanie Brown on stage in Glasgow in 1998. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Scary Spice Melanie Brown on stage in Glasgow in 1998. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell

4 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Prince Charles chats with Geri Halliwell and Emma at the Opera House in Manchester in 1997. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Prince Charles chats with Geri Halliwell and Emma at the Opera House in Manchester in 1997. REUTERS/File

5 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

The Spice Girls pose with Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford on the set of 'Live with Regis and Kathie Lee' in 1997. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

The Spice Girls pose with Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford on the set of 'Live with Regis and Kathie Lee' in 1997. REUTERS/File

6 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

The Queen meets the The Spice Girls after the Royal Variety Performance in the Victoria Palace Theatre in 1997. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

The Queen meets the The Spice Girls after the Royal Variety Performance in the Victoria Palace Theatre in 1997. REUTERS/File

7 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Emma, Mel B, and Gerri wave from a yacht during the Cannes Film Festvial in 1997. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Emma, Mel B, and Gerri wave from a yacht during the Cannes Film Festvial in 1997. REUTERS/File

8 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Victoria Adams (aka Posh Spice) and her fiance David Beckham try to run around fans and photographers gathered outside thier New York hotel after the Spice Girls' appearance on the David Letterman Show in 1998. REUTERS/Brad Rickerby

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Victoria Adams (aka Posh Spice) and her fiance David Beckham try to run around fans and photographers gathered outside thier New York hotel after the Spice Girls' appearance on the David Letterman Show in 1998. REUTERS/Brad Rickerby

9 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Geri Halliwell is mobbed by fans as she arrives for an awards show in Toronto in 1999. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Geri Halliwell is mobbed by fans as she arrives for an awards show in Toronto in 1999. REUTERS/Andy Clark

10 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Victoria Beckham walks through a crowd of fans in London in 1999. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Victoria Beckham walks through a crowd of fans in London in 1999. REUTERS/File

11 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Mel B and Victoria Beckham pose with their waxwork doubles at the Rock Circus in London in 1999. The Spice Girls were the first band since The Beatles to be modelled as a group. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Mel B and Victoria Beckham pose with their waxwork doubles at the Rock Circus in London in 1999. The Spice Girls were the first band since The Beatles to be modelled as a group. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

12 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Mel C shows the audience a new tattoo after performing songs from her solo album in Sydney in 1999. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Mel C shows the audience a new tattoo after performing songs from her solo album in Sydney in 1999. REUTERS/File

13 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Victoria Beckham watches her husband David Beckham's team Los Angeles Galaxy play from a private box in Carson, California, August 23, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Victoria Beckham watches her husband David Beckham's team Los Angeles Galaxy play from a private box in Carson, California, August 23, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

14 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

The Spice Girls pose as they arrive at the Greenwich Royal Observatory in London to announce a reunion tour, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

The Spice Girls pose as they arrive at the Greenwich Royal Observatory in London to announce a reunion tour, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

15 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

The Spice Girls perform at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2007 in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

The Spice Girls perform at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2007 in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

16 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Victoria Beckham performs at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Victoria Beckham performs at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

17 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

The Spice Girls pose after unveiling a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 plane named "Spice One" in honor of the pop group in Los Angeles, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

The Spice Girls pose after unveiling a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 plane named "Spice One" in honor of the pop group in Los Angeles, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

18 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Victoria Beckham walks down the steps of a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 plane named "Spice One" in Los Angeles, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Victoria Beckham walks down the steps of a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 plane named "Spice One" in Los Angeles, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

19 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Geri Halliwell walks down the steps of a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 plane named "Spice One" in Los Angeles, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Geri Halliwell walks down the steps of a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 plane named "Spice One" in Los Angeles, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

20 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Victoria Beckham arrives for an LA Galaxy news conference introducing her husband as the newest member of the team in Carson, California, July 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Victoria Beckham arrives for an LA Galaxy news conference introducing her husband as the newest member of the team in Carson, California, July 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

21 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Geri Halliwell greets the audience by doing the "namaste" at a United Nations function in Nepal, September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Shruti Shrestha

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Geri Halliwell greets the audience by doing the "namaste" at a United Nations function in Nepal, September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Shruti Shrestha

22 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Mel C is interviewed in Toronto to promote her album "This Time", February 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Mel C is interviewed in Toronto to promote her album "This Time", February 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

23 / 24
Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Mel B announces the winner for best international male artist at the 30th Brit Awards ceremony at Earl's Court in London, February 16, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Mel B announces the winner for best international male artist at the 30th Brit Awards ceremony at Earl's Court in London, February 16, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

24 / 24

