Flashback: The war in Gaza
Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014.
The son of one of the Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during their funeral in Gaza City July 13, 2014.
An armored military ambulance damaged in a Palestinian mortar strike is seen near the border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014.
The mother of one of the four Palestinian children from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, grieves outside the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014.
A streak of light is seen as a rocket is launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel August 21, 2014.
Israelis take cover on the side of a road as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets outside the northern Gaza Strip July 15, 2014.
A Palestinian girl, who medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, is treated at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 16, 2014.
A Palestinian fighter from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, gestures inside an underground tunnel in Gaza August 18, 2014.
The girlfriend of Israeli soldier Tal Yifrah mourns as she lies atop his grave during his funeral in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv July 22, 2014.
Palestinian women walk past a mosque and water tower damaged by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014.
Palestinians fleeing in a vehicle from Israeli shelling in Bet Lahiya look up as a fighter jet flies overhead in northern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014.
Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014.
Fire is seen after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014.
Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the southern city of Ashkelon July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A general view of the remains of a mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, is seen in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014.
A Palestinian girl reacts at the scene of an explosion that medics said killed eight children and two adults, and wounded 40 others at a public garden in Gaza City July 28, 2014
Israelis watch the latest military activity towards Gaza, August 2, 2014.
People mourn around the body of a Palestinian militant at a hospital morgue in the central Gaza Strip July 6, 2014.
Palestinians sleep at a United Nations school, where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neighborhood sought refuge, in Gaza City July 21, 2014.
A Palestinian shepherd holding a white cloth flees her house with her herd following an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 19, 2014.
Israeli soldiers mourn during the funeral of Israeli soldier Daniel Kedmi in Tel Aviv July 29, 2014.
A Palestinian woman wearing clothes stained with the blood of other relatives, who medics said were wounded in Israeli shelling, cries at a hospital in Gaza City July 20, 2014.
An Israeli woman blowdries a teenager's hair in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Netream Netzleam holds the body of her daughter Razel, 1, who medics said died from injuries sustained in an Israeli air strike, at her funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014.
Palestinians perform Friday prayers outside a mosque which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israel air strike during the offensive, on the second day of a five-day ceasefire in Gaza City August 15, 2014.
Smoke and flames are seen following what police said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 8, 2014.
Palestinians look at destroyed houses after returning to the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City August 5, 2014.
Palestinians carry the body of a boy, whom medics said was killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, on a beach in Gaza City July 16, 2014.
Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Abduallah El-Buhasi, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 22, 2014.
An interception of a rocket by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen above the Israeli town of Sderot July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli security personnel look at a window damaged by shrapnel after a short-range rocket landed on Tuesday near the Erez crossing July 16, 2014. An Israeli civilian was killed by the rocket. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bodies of Palestinians lie on the ground after what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 21, 2014.
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian militant Marwan Sleem during his funeral in the central Gaza Strip July 7, 2014.
Israelis stand at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Ashdod July 14, 2014.
Hamas militants grab Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing them in Gaza City August 22, 2014.
A crater marks the center of a courtyard at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that police said was hit by an Israeli shell, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014.
Palestinians rescue Mahmoud al-Ghol from under the rubble of a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. Ten-year-old al-Ghol was pulled from beneath the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike...more
Palestinians standing behind the gate of Rafah crossing, hold their passports, as they try to cross into Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014.
An Israeli couple sleeps in a public bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A woman and her kids react during the funeral of their relatives, two Palestinian children Mohammed and Oamr al-Brim, who witnesses said were killed in an Israeli air strike before a ceasefire was declared, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip...more
Israeli soldiers pick up cigarette butts left by comrades near the border with Gaza August 6, 2014.
A girl leaves a bomb shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian boy rides in a car driving past residential buildings in Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 7, 2014.
A Palestinian firefighter extinguishes a fire after what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house, in Gaza City July 11, 2014.
A Palestinian woman sits inside her damaged house, which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 17, 2014.
Palestinians stand atop an electrical pole after power was cut in the area during an Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 27, 2014.
Palestinian children hold guns as they celebrate with others what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014.
Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said were damaged or destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip September 7, 2014.
