Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 20, 2015 | 1:55pm GMT

Fleeing Boko Haram

A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, rests her head on a desk at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, rests her head on a desk at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, rests her head on a desk at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
1 / 30
Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
2 / 30
A boy displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A boy displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A boy displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
3 / 30
Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, spend the time fixing their hair at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, spend the time fixing their hair at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, spend the time fixing their hair at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
4 / 30
People displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, are seen near their tents at a faith-based camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

People displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, are seen near their tents at a faith-based camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
People displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, are seen near their tents at a faith-based camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
5 / 30
Baby Lurky, whose family was displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sleeps in the shade at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Baby Lurky, whose family was displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sleeps in the shade at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Baby Lurky, whose family was displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sleeps in the shade at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
6 / 30
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, cheer at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, cheer at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, cheer at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
7 / 30
A displaced mother and her daughters, who fled Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A displaced mother and her daughters, who fled Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A displaced mother and her daughters, who fled Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
8 / 30
People fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, cook food at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

People fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, cook food at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
People fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, cook food at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
9 / 30
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sell sundry goods at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sell sundry goods at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sell sundry goods at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
10 / 30
Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
11 / 30
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
12 / 30
A man displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, helps his son do up the buttons on his shirt at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A man displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, helps his son do up the buttons on his shirt at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A man displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, helps his son do up the buttons on his shirt at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
13 / 30
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, uses a mortar and pestle at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, uses a mortar and pestle at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, uses a mortar and pestle at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
14 / 30
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend a class at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend a class at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend a class at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
15 / 30
A woman displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture next to a sign showing the weekly programme of a church at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A woman displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture next to a sign showing the weekly programme of a church at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A woman displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture next to a sign showing the weekly programme of a church at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
16 / 30
Displaced people fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, collect water at a water point at Maikohi secondary school internally displaced persons camp, in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Displaced people fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, collect water at a water point at Maikohi secondary school internally displaced persons camp, in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Displaced people fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, collect water at a water point at Maikohi secondary school internally displaced persons camp, in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
17 / 30
Christine Ibrahim, a volunteer teacher for children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, speaks during an interview at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Christine Ibrahim, a volunteer teacher for children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, speaks during an interview at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Christine Ibrahim, a volunteer teacher for children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, speaks during an interview at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
18 / 30
Men who fled the Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria sit in a row as they listen to news on the radio at Maikohi secondary school internally displaced persons camp, in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Men who fled the Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria sit in a row as they listen to news on the radio at Maikohi secondary school internally displaced persons camp, in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Men who fled the Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria sit in a row as they listen to news on the radio at Maikohi secondary school internally displaced persons camp, in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
19 / 30
Morris Enoch, a leader of traditional militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigeria, speaks during an interview in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Morris Enoch, a leader of traditional militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigeria, speaks during an interview in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Morris Enoch, a leader of traditional militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigeria, speaks during an interview in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
20 / 30
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend class at Maikohi secondary school inside a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend class at Maikohi secondary school inside a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend class at Maikohi secondary school inside a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
21 / 30
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit in a row to eat a meal at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit in a row to eat a meal at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit in a row to eat a meal at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
22 / 30
Morris Enoch, a leader of traditional militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigeria, is pictured during a meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Morris Enoch, a leader of traditional militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigeria, is pictured during a meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Morris Enoch, a leader of traditional militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigeria, is pictured during a meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
23 / 30
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend class at Maikohi school inside a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend class at Maikohi school inside a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend class at Maikohi school inside a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
24 / 30
Militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence hold a meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence hold a meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence hold a meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
25 / 30
A boy fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, whose back of right foot was chopped off in an accident while fleeing Mubi town, looks at other children play on swings at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced person in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A boy fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, whose back of right foot was chopped off in an accident while fleeing Mubi town, looks at other children play on swings at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A boy fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, whose back of right foot was chopped off in an accident while fleeing Mubi town, looks at other children play on swings at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced person in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
26 / 30
Children, who have fled Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, take part in aerobic exercises at Maikohi secondary school at the camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Children, who have fled Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, take part in aerobic exercises at Maikohi secondary school at the camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Children, who have fled Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, take part in aerobic exercises at Maikohi secondary school at the camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
27 / 30
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, clap during a class at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, clap during a class at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, clap during a class at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
28 / 30
An injured man and woman who were displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit on a bench at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

An injured man and woman who were displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit on a bench at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
An injured man and woman who were displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit on a bench at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
29 / 30
A leader of militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigeria, holds a magazine of bullets in his hands during an interview in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A leader of militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigeria, holds a magazine of bullets in his hands during an interview in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A leader of militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigeria, holds a magazine of bullets in his hands during an interview in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Chechens protest Mohammad cartoons

Chechens protest Mohammad cartoons

Next Slideshows

Chechens protest Mohammad cartoons

Chechens protest Mohammad cartoons

Hundreds of thousands rally against Charlie Hebdo's cartoons in Grozny.

19 Jan 2015
Kenyan kids fight for playground

Kenyan kids fight for playground

Police fire teargas on schoolchildren protesting the potential loss of their playground to a hotel development.

19 Jan 2015
Camel wrestling

Camel wrestling

Hundreds of wrestling camels compete in an annual event watched by thousands in Turkey.

19 Jan 2015
Fuelling the Islamic State economy

Fuelling the Islamic State economy

Residents of Kafr Hamra, a town in the rural Aleppo countryside, refine crude oil in makeshift cottage refineries.

19 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures