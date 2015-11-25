Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Nov 25, 2015 | 3:46pm GMT

Fleeing Iran

A stranded Iranian migrant has his lips sewn as he sits on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. A dozen Iranian migrants are on hunger-strike following the denial of passage by Macedonian authorities. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East and Afghanistan but turning back others from Africa and Asia, the United Nations and Reuters witnesses said. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A stranded Iranian migrant has his lips sewn as he sits on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. A dozen Iranian migrants are on hunger-strike following the denial of passage by...more

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A stranded Iranian migrant has his lips sewn as he sits on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. A dozen Iranian migrants are on hunger-strike following the denial of passage by Macedonian authorities. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East and Afghanistan but turning back others from Africa and Asia, the United Nations and Reuters witnesses said. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
1 / 20
A stranded Iranian woman embraces her daughter as hundreds of migrants line up during food distribution at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 25, 2015. European countries are stretched to their limits in the refugee crisis and cannot take in any more new arrivals, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls was quoted as saying in a German newspaper. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A stranded Iranian woman embraces her daughter as hundreds of migrants line up during food distribution at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 25, 2015. European countries are stretched to their limits in the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A stranded Iranian woman embraces her daughter as hundreds of migrants line up during food distribution at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 25, 2015. European countries are stretched to their limits in the refugee crisis and cannot take in any more new arrivals, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls was quoted as saying in a German newspaper. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
2 / 20
A stranded Iranian migrant has his lips sewn as he sits on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia in front of Macedonian riot police near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A stranded Iranian migrant has his lips sewn as he sits on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia in front of Macedonian riot police near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A stranded Iranian migrant has his lips sewn as he sits on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia in front of Macedonian riot police near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
3 / 20
An Iranian migrant cries next to his son and wife moments after a small group of exhausted migrants from Iran arrive by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Iranian migrant cries next to his son and wife moments after a small group of exhausted migrants from Iran arrive by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15,...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
An Iranian migrant cries next to his son and wife moments after a small group of exhausted migrants from Iran arrive by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
4 / 20
Stranded Iranian migrants sit on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Stranded Iranian migrants sit on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Stranded Iranian migrants sit on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
5 / 20
Iranian refugee Youssef, 33-years-old, sits along a road close to the "new jungle" in Calais, France, October 3, 2015. Youssef, with his feet wrapped in pieces cut from clothing, reportedly walked 10 kilometers through the Channel Tunnel overnight, before being stopped by police and security. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Iranian refugee Youssef, 33-years-old, sits along a road close to the "new jungle" in Calais, France, October 3, 2015. Youssef, with his feet wrapped in pieces cut from clothing, reportedly walked 10 kilometers through the Channel Tunnel overnight,...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Iranian refugee Youssef, 33-years-old, sits along a road close to the "new jungle" in Calais, France, October 3, 2015. Youssef, with his feet wrapped in pieces cut from clothing, reportedly walked 10 kilometers through the Channel Tunnel overnight, before being stopped by police and security. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
6 / 20
An Iranian refugee and his daughter, pending temporary documentation, sit at the port of the Greek island of Kos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Iranian refugee and his daughter, pending temporary documentation, sit at the port of the Greek island of Kos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
An Iranian refugee and his daughter, pending temporary documentation, sit at the port of the Greek island of Kos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
7 / 20
Stranded Iranian migrants sleep on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia in front of Macedonian riot police near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Stranded Iranian migrants sleep on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia in front of Macedonian riot police near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Stranded Iranian migrants sleep on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia in front of Macedonian riot police near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
8 / 20
An Iranian migrant is escorted back to Greece by Macedonian policemen after he tried to cross Greece's border with Macedonia illegally, near the Macedonian town of Gevgelija, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

An Iranian migrant is escorted back to Greece by Macedonian policemen after he tried to cross Greece's border with Macedonia illegally, near the Macedonian town of Gevgelija, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
An Iranian migrant is escorted back to Greece by Macedonian policemen after he tried to cross Greece's border with Macedonia illegally, near the Macedonian town of Gevgelija, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
9 / 20
Stranded Iranian migrants on hunger strike, some with their lips sewn together, sit on rail tracks at the borderline between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Stranded Iranian migrants on hunger strike, some with their lips sewn together, sit on rail tracks at the borderline between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Stranded Iranian migrants on hunger strike, some with their lips sewn together, sit on rail tracks at the borderline between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
10 / 20
A stranded Iranian migrant sits on a railway track at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A stranded Iranian migrant sits on a railway track at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A stranded Iranian migrant sits on a railway track at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
11 / 20
An exhausted Iranian migrant drinks water moments after a small group of migrants from Iran arrived by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An exhausted Iranian migrant drinks water moments after a small group of migrants from Iran arrived by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
An exhausted Iranian migrant drinks water moments after a small group of migrants from Iran arrived by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
12 / 20
Stranded Iranian migrants sit on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia in front of Macedonian riot police near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Stranded Iranian migrants sit on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia in front of Macedonian riot police near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Stranded Iranian migrants sit on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia in front of Macedonian riot police near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
13 / 20
Stranded Iranian migrants block rail tracks during a protest at the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Stranded Iranian migrants block rail tracks during a protest at the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Stranded Iranian migrants block rail tracks during a protest at the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
14 / 20
A group of migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran rest on the side of a road after crossing the border illegally from Serbia, near Asotthalom, Hungary July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A group of migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran rest on the side of a road after crossing the border illegally from Serbia, near Asotthalom, Hungary July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A group of migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran rest on the side of a road after crossing the border illegally from Serbia, near Asotthalom, Hungary July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
15 / 20
A stranded Iranian migrant baby is seen in front of Macedonian riot police at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A stranded Iranian migrant baby is seen in front of Macedonian riot police at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A stranded Iranian migrant baby is seen in front of Macedonian riot police at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
16 / 20
A Turkish gendarme stands guard next to Iranian migrants at a beach in Cesme, near the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, August 11, 2015. The migrants were caught by Turkish gendarmes at a beach while they were attempting to cross to the Greek island of Chios. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

A Turkish gendarme stands guard next to Iranian migrants at a beach in Cesme, near the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, August 11, 2015. The migrants were caught by Turkish gendarmes at a beach while they were attempting to cross to the Greek...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A Turkish gendarme stands guard next to Iranian migrants at a beach in Cesme, near the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, August 11, 2015. The migrants were caught by Turkish gendarmes at a beach while they were attempting to cross to the Greek island of Chios. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
17 / 20
Exhausted Iranian migrants rest moments after arriving by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Exhausted Iranian migrants rest moments after arriving by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Exhausted Iranian migrants rest moments after arriving by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
18 / 20
Stranded Iranian migrant Hamid, 34, an electrical engineer from the Iranian town of Sanandij sits on rail tracks in front of Macedonian riot police guarding the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Stranded Iranian migrant Hamid, 34, an electrical engineer from the Iranian town of Sanandij sits on rail tracks in front of Macedonian riot police guarding the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Stranded Iranian migrant Hamid, 34, an electrical engineer from the Iranian town of Sanandij sits on rail tracks in front of Macedonian riot police guarding the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
19 / 20
Exhausted Iranian migrants call for help as they paddle an engineless dinghy approaching the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Exhausted Iranian migrants call for help as they paddle an engineless dinghy approaching the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Exhausted Iranian migrants call for help as they paddle an engineless dinghy approaching the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The rise of ISIS

The rise of ISIS

Next Slideshows

The rise of ISIS

The rise of ISIS

A visual chronology of the rise of Islamic State.

25 Nov 2015
A Syrian refugee in New Jersey

A Syrian refugee in New Jersey

Sandy Khabbazeh carves out a new life in New Jersey after fleeing Aleppo last September.

24 Nov 2015
Down river from Brazil dam flood

Down river from Brazil dam flood

The mud from a burst mining dam in Brazil has flowed down the Rio Doce and into the sea.

24 Nov 2015
Turkey downs Russian warplane

Turkey downs Russian warplane

Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border, saying it had repeatedly violated its air space.

24 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures