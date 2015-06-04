Edition:
Fleeing Islamic State

Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Turkish soldiers help Syrian refugees as they cross into Turkey on the Turkish-Syrian border while fleeing clashes between Islamic State and Kurdish fighters, near the southeastern town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kadir Celikcan

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Displaced Sunni people fleeing the violence in Ramadi, cross a bridge on the outskirts of Baghdad, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
People carrying their belongings flee from violence in Nibai, Iraq May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced child from Ramadi at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced woman to help her cross the bridge at the outskirts of Baghdad May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Refugees displaced from Albu Faraj, Iraq sit in a classroom of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the city of Ramadi April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
An injured displaced civilian, who fled the ancient city of Palmyra after Islamic State fighters took control of the area, stands inside a tent as he holds up a mobile phone showing a picture of his cousin, whose throat was cut by Islamic State fighters, according to him, in Gazaleh town, north of Homs, Syria June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Displaced civilians, who fled the ancient city of Palmyra after Islamic State fighters took control of the area, walk in Gazaleh town, north of Homs, Syria where they are taking shelter June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Displaced children, who fled the ancient city of Palmyra after Islamic State fighters took control of the area, stand by their tent in Gazaleh town, north of Homs, Syria June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Displaced Iraqi Sunnis fleeing from Islamic State militants in Anbar province, receive aid supplies at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A boy from the minority Yazidi sect looks on in the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
Displaced women sit outside of their tent at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A Yazidi refugee girl washes her tent at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Yazidi refugees sell chickens at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A Yazidi refugee gets a hair cut in a tent used as a barber's, at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A Yazidi man kisses the ground of a Yazidi temple in Lalish, Sheikhan province, Kurdistan region, northern Iraq, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
Displaced Iraqi Sunnis fleeing from Islamic State militants in al-Baghdadi district in Anbar provinces, receive aid from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Baghdad February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Displaced Iraqi Sunni children from Anbar province, study at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Yazidi refugees smoke a water pipe at at refugee camp in the outskirts of Duhok, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Yazidi refugees play volleyball at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
