Fleeing Islamic State

Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016

Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016

A member of Iraqi security forces helps civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Osamah Waheeb
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016

Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Osamah Waheeb
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Women displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016

Iraqi security forces help civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Osamah Waheeb
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, are seen at a camp on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Osamah Waheeb
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Women displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016

Iraqi security forces help civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Photographer
Osamah Waheeb
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016

Civilians, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, wait for security checks from Iraqi security forces during a dust storm on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016

Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, gather on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016

An Iraqi child, who fled from Islamic State violence, covers his head from the sun during World Refugee Day celebrations at Al-salam refugee camp in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016

Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016

Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, attend World Refugee Day celebrations at Al-salam refugee camp in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Photographer
Osamah Waheeb
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Osamah Waheeb
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Osamah Waheeb
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016

Civilians, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, wait for security checks from Iraqi security forces during a dust storm on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016

Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

