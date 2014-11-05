Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Nov 5, 2014 | 4:30pm GMT

Fleeing Kobani

A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani holds onto a fence that surrounds a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 3, 2014.

A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani holds onto a fence that surrounds a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani holds onto a fence that surrounds a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 3, 2014.
Close
1 / 17
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani are seen inside a fenced refugee camp as they watch other children play in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.

Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani are seen inside a fenced refugee camp as they watch other children play in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani are seen inside a fenced refugee camp as they watch other children play in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.
Close
2 / 17
Kurdish refugee children from Kobani sit on desks outside their new school at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.

Kurdish refugee children from Kobani sit on desks outside their new school at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Kurdish refugee children from Kobani sit on desks outside their new school at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
Close
3 / 17
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani tries to look inside a warehouse in a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.

A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani tries to look inside a warehouse in a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani tries to look inside a warehouse in a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.
Close
4 / 17
Emina, a Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani, holds her two-day-old brother at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.

Emina, a Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani, holds her two-day-old brother at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Emina, a Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani, holds her two-day-old brother at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.
Close
5 / 17
Syrian fighters fire a machine gun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting on November 4, 2014.

Syrian fighters fire a machine gun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting on November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Syrian fighters fire a machine gun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting on November 4, 2014.
Close
6 / 17
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani walk through a refugee camp on their way to collect water for their families in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.

Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani walk through a refugee camp on their way to collect water for their families in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani walk through a refugee camp on their way to collect water for their families in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.
Close
7 / 17
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani adjusts her headscarf at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 3, 2014.

A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani adjusts her headscarf at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani adjusts her headscarf at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 3, 2014.
Close
8 / 17
A Kurdish refugee girl holds onto a police fence as she waits to be registered at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014.

A Kurdish refugee girl holds onto a police fence as she waits to be registered at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A Kurdish refugee girl holds onto a police fence as she waits to be registered at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014.
Close
9 / 17
Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014.

Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014.
Close
10 / 17
A Kurdish girl awaits behind police fence to be registered at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Kurdish girl awaits behind police fence to be registered at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A Kurdish girl awaits behind police fence to be registered at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
11 / 17
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.

An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
Close
12 / 17
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 27, 2014.

A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 27, 2014.
Close
13 / 17
Kurdish refugee boy from Kobani tries to look into his new school at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.

Kurdish refugee boy from Kobani tries to look into his new school at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Kurdish refugee boy from Kobani tries to look into his new school at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
Close
14 / 17
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani is seen in his family's tent at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.

A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani is seen in his family's tent at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani is seen in his family's tent at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
Close
15 / 17
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani eats lunch at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.

A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani eats lunch at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani eats lunch at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
Close
16 / 17
Kurdish refugees who fled fighting in Kobani sit at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.

Kurdish refugees who fled fighting in Kobani sit at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Kurdish refugees who fled fighting in Kobani sit at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Election night rallies

Election night rallies

Next Slideshows

Election night rallies

Election night rallies

Inside the midterm election night rallies.

05 Nov 2014
Strange places to vote

Strange places to vote

Unusual polling stations across America.

05 Nov 2014
Living in the ruins of Gaza

Living in the ruins of Gaza

Life in Gaza after the recent conflict.

04 Nov 2014
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

Deep in Syria is the city of Raqqa, considered the de facto capital of Islamic State.

04 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.

The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

Off to the Grand National races

Off to the Grand National races

Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.

Women in the World Summit

Women in the World Summit

Famous faces at the Women in the World Summit in New York City.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

America in the Great War

America in the Great War

Today marks a century since the U.S. entry into World War One.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures