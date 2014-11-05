Fleeing Kobani
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani holds onto a fence that surrounds a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 3, 2014.
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani are seen inside a fenced refugee camp as they watch other children play in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.
Kurdish refugee children from Kobani sit on desks outside their new school at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani tries to look inside a warehouse in a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.
Emina, a Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani, holds her two-day-old brother at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.
Syrian fighters fire a machine gun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting on November 4, 2014.
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani walk through a refugee camp on their way to collect water for their families in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani adjusts her headscarf at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 3, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee girl holds onto a police fence as she waits to be registered at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014.
Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014.
A Kurdish girl awaits behind police fence to be registered at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border...more
Kurdish refugee boy from Kobani tries to look into his new school at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani is seen in his family's tent at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani eats lunch at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
Kurdish refugees who fled fighting in Kobani sit at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
Next Slideshows
Election night rallies
Inside the midterm election night rallies.
Strange places to vote
Unusual polling stations across America.
Living in the ruins of Gaza
Life in Gaza after the recent conflict.
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital
Deep in Syria is the city of Raqqa, considered the de facto capital of Islamic State.
MORE IN PICTURES
Don Rickles: 1926 -2017
Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces
Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.
The future of space
Prototypes of space equipment in development.
Off to the Grand National races
Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.
Women in the World Summit
Famous faces at the Women in the World Summit in New York City.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
America in the Great War
Today marks a century since the U.S. entry into World War One.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.