Fleeing Syria
A young Syrian refugee is pictured near jerrycans used to collect water at Al-Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Syrian refugee girl plays on a swing at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli, Bulgaria, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A young Syrian refugee poses beside a clothing line at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Syrian refugees, who fled the violence in Syria, are seen at a new refugee camp on the outskirts of the city of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Syrian refugees cross the border into the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Azad Lashkari
Syrian refugees wait to enter Turkey after fleeing violence in Syria on the Syrian-Turkish border in Shamm Alqrain village, northern countryside of Aleppo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Syrian students sits in a UNICEF school at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Syrian woman refugee sits with her children under a vehicle at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Syrian refugees wait for treatment at a Doctors of the World medical center at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A boy rows a boat as he transports people into the city of Deir Al-Zor, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Syrian refugee Osama, 35, and his wife, pose with their two children in front of a Syrian opposition flag inside their home in Athens, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A Jordanian volunteer sits beside a wounded Syrian refugee boy, who was evacuated to Jordan for treatment with his brothers, after their border village "Al Shajara" was bombed by government forces, at the Princess Basma Hospital in Irbid, north of...more
A Syrian family from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain flee their house during gunfire as they prepare to cross the border fence from Ras al-Ain into Turkey, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 19,...more
Syrians try to cross the border from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Syrian child refugee cries as he stands at a queue waiting to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Syrian refugee woman stands at the entrance of her family container in a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Syrian cross the border from Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliufar province, after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Syrians cross the border from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A family on a pick-up truck flees violence in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain cross the border fences to flee into Turkey at the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Bread supplied by Turkish officials is seen near a Syrian refugee boy walking between tents during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian children shout at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Altinozu in Hatay province, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Syrian resident attempts to cross back into the Syrian Hilat village carrying some food supplies from the northern Lebanese border area of Debbabiyeh, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Syrians ride on a motorcycle across a river near Wadi Khaled area, after they fled from Homs city ,on their way to Wadi Khaled village, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, in northern Lebanon, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Roula Naimeh
Syrians run as they flee from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Sawssan Abdelwahab, who fled Idlib in Syria, walks with her children outside the refugees camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Yayladagi, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Syrian refugee child looks out of her family tent at Bib Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Turkish woman talks to her relative, a Syrian refugee, through a fence at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Yayladagi in Hatay province, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
